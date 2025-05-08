Bulletin from Sobi's Annual General Meeting (AGM)

STOCKHOLM, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi®) AGM was convened today on 8 May 2025. At the AGM, the shareholders, in accordance with the proposed resolutions, resolved as follows:

Adoption of the profit and loss statements and balance sheet and discharge of liability

The AGM adopted the income statements and the balance sheets and approved the proposal to carry forward the retained profits.

The Board members and the chief executive officer were discharged from liability for the financial year 2024.

Election of Board of Directors, remuneration to the Directors, election of Auditor and remuneration to the Auditor

The ordinary Board members Christophe Bourdon, David Meek, Zlatko Rihter, Helena Saxon, Staffan Schüberg, Filippa Stenberg and Anders Ullman were re-elected as Board members and Iris Loew-Friedrich was elected as new Board member for the period until the end of the next AGM. David Meek was re-elected as chair of the Board of Directors.

Ernst & Young AB was re-elected as auditor of Sobi for the period until the end of the next AGM.

The AGM approved the remuneration to the Board of Directors and the Auditor in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal.

Remuneration report, long-term incentive programmes, authorisation for the Board of Directors to resolve on the issuance of new shares and/or convertible bonds and/or warrants, and transfer of own shares

The AGM resolved to approve the Board of Directors' remuneration report.

The AGM resolved to approve the Board of Directors' proposal to implement long-term incentive programmes, consisting of hedging arrangements in respect of the programmes by way of directed issues of no more than 1,412,788 series C shares in the aggregate, authorisation for the Board of Directors to resolve on a repurchase of all issued series C shares and transfer of no more than 3,000,993 own common shares in the aggregate to participants of the programmes.

The AGM approved the Board of Directors' proposal regarding the authorisation for the Board of Directors to resolve on the issuance of new shares and/or convertible bonds and/or warrants. The number of shares that may be issued, the number of shares that convertible bonds may be converted into and the number of shares that may be subscribed for by the exercise of warrants, may not exceed 39,550,000 shares in total.

The Board of Directors' proposal regarding transfer of no more than 716,834 own common shares on the stock exchange for the purpose of covering certain payments, mainly social security contributions, that may occur in relation to the incentive programmes 2020, 2021 and 2022, was also approved by the AGM.

For full details on each proposal adopted by the AGM, please refer to sobi.com.

