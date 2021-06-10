Bulletin from Kindred Group plc's Extraordinary General Meeting

VALLETTA, Malta, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at the Extraordinary General Meeting, in accordance with the rules set out in article 135 of the Companies Act (Cap.386 of the Laws of Malta), the meeting resolved the Board's proposal for share repurchase and share cancellation in accordance with the Notice. 

At the EGM, 31.71 per cent in nominal value of the total shares/SDRs in issue were represented at the meeting and 99.65 per cent of those represented voted in favour of granting authorisation for share repurchase, whereas 100 per cent of the shares/SDRs represented at the meeting voted in favour of share cancellation.  

Johan Wilsby, Chief Financial Officer
johan.wilsby@kindredgroup.com

