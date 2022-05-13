Bulletin from Kindred Group plc's Annual General Meeting

VALLETTA, Malta, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, at the Annual General Meeting, shareholders approved the proposed cash dividend of GBP 0.337 (equivalent to SEK 4.31 on 31 March 2022 exchange rates) and payable in SEK. In order to facilitate a more efficient cash management, the dividend will be paid in two equal instalments. The record date for the first instalment will be 17 May 2022 and distributed by Euroclear Sweden AB on 20 May 2022 with an ex-dividend date of 16 May 2022, and for the second instalment the record date will be 15 November 2022 and distributed by Euroclear Sweden AB on 18 November 2022 with an ex-dividend date of 14 November 2022.

Peter Boggs, Gunnel Duveblad, Erik Forsberg, Carl-Magnus Månsson, Evert Carlsson, Fredrik Peyron och Heidi Skogster were re-elected as Directors of the Company.

In addition, at the Annual General Meeting, the resolution to pay a total fee of GBP 757,000 to Directors elected at the AGM, who are not employed by the Company.

The Annual General Meeting also resolved that, until the general meeting of the shareholders decides otherwise, the Nomination Committee shall consist of not less than four and not more than five members, of which one shall be the Chairman of the Board of Directors. The members should be appointed in accordance with the proposal presented at the AGM.

Regarding the Board's proposal for share repurchase, share cancellation and emission of shares respectively in accordance with the Notice:

At the AGM, 36,70 per cent in nominal value of the total shares/SDRs in issue were represented at the meeting and 99,10 per cent of the represented shares/SDRs (36,66 per cent of the total Share/SDRs in issue) voted in favour of granting the authorisation for share repurchase, 99,99 per cent of the represented shares/SDRs (36,69 per cent of the total Share/SDRs in issue) voted in favour of granting the authorisation for share cancellation and 100 per cent of the represented shares/SDRs (36,70 per cent of the total Share/SDRs in issue) voted in favour of granting the authorisation for emission of shares.

In accordance with article 135 of the Companies Act (Cap.386 of the laws of Malta) the adoption of the resolution also requires that at least 51 percent of the nominal value of the total shares/SDRs in issue be represented at the meeting. As this requirement was not met, the Board will convene an extraordinary general meeting to take a fresh vote on these proposals in accordance with the rules set out in article 135(1)(b) of the Companies Act (Cap.386 of the Laws of Malta).

At this EGM there is no longer this requirement, but the resolution can be adopted if 75 percent or more of the nominal value of the total issued shares/SDRs participating and entitled to vote at the meeting vote in favour.

Should more than 50 per cent of the nominal value of the total issued shares/SDRs be represented at the EGM, a simple majority of those who participate and have the right to vote will suffice for the adoption of the resolution.

Board of Directors

Kindred Group plc

