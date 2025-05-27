Bulletin from EQT AB's Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2025

STOCKHOLM, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's Annual Shareholders' Meeting (the "Meeting") voted to support all proposals from the Board and the Nomination Committee. The resolutions passed included the following:

approval of the income statements and the balance sheets for EQT AB and the Group, respectively, for the fiscal year 2024;

dividend to the shareholders of SEK 4.30 per share to be paid in two installments. At the first installment SEK 2.15 per share is paid with the record date 30 May 2025 . At the second installment SEK 2.15 per share is paid with the record date 1 December 2025 . The dividend is expected to be distributed through Euroclear on 4 June 2025 and on 4 December 2025 , respectively;

re-election of Conni Jonsson, Brooks Entwistle , Diony Lebot , Gordon Orr , Marcus Wallenberg , Margo Cook and Richa Goswami as Board members, election of Jacob Wallenberg Jr as new Board member (conditional upon obtaining necessary regulatory approvals) and re-election of Conni Jonsson as Chairperson of the Board;

approval of fees to the Board and auditor;

approval of the remuneration report presented by the Board;

authorization for the Board to resolve upon issuances of new shares, convertible bonds and/or warrants;

authorization for the Board to resolve on repurchase and transfer of own shares;

reduction of the share capital through cancellation of ordinary shares held in treasury and increase of the share capital through a bonus issue; and

amendment of the EQT Share Program and the EQT Option Program.

Additional information from the Meeting

Complete proposals regarding the resolutions by the Meeting in accordance with the above are available at https://eqtgroup.com/shareholders/corporate-governance. Minutes from the Meeting will be made available at https://eqtgroup.com/shareholders/corporate-governance no later than two weeks after the Meeting.

