Bulletin from Bactiguard Holding AB's (publ) Annual General Meeting

At Bactiguard Holding AB's (publ) Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 5 May 2023, the following resolutions were made:

The AGM adopted the income statements and balance sheets for 2022 and decided that no dividend for the financial year 2022 will be paid. Retained earnings and the company's result for the year will be carried forward.

The Board of Directors and CEO were discharged from liability for their administration of the company for the financial year 2022.

The AGM resolved that the remuneration until the next AGM shall be paid in an amount of SEK 750 000 respectively to the Chairman of the Board and the deputy Chairman and SEK 400 000 to each of the other Directors. No additional remuneration shall be paid for committee work.

Christian Kinch, Anna Martiling, Magdalena Persson, Jan Ståhlberg and Thomas von Koch were re-elected as board members and Dr Rick Kuntz was elected as new member of the Board. Thomas von Koch was re-elected Chairman of the Board and Christian Kinch was re-elected deputy Chairman of the Board.

Deloitte AB was re-elected by the AGM as auditors for the period until the close of the next AGM and it was resolved that remuneration to the auditors shall be paid according to approved invoices.

The AGM adopted the remuneration report, proposed by the Board.

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, on the authorization for the Board to decide on a new issue of shares, warrants and / or convertibles.

