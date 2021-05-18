Bulletin from Annual General Meeting in Tobii AB (publ) on May 18, 2021

STOCKHOLM, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following resolutions were passed at the Annual General Meeting in Tobii AB (publ) on May 18, 2021. The Annual General Meeting was carried out through advance voting, without the physical presence of shareholders, proxies and third parties. The Board of Directors' complete proposals have previously been published and is available at the company's website, www.tobii.com.

Approval of the annual report, appropriation of result and discharge from liability

The Annual General Meeting resolved to adopt the income statement and balance sheet, consolidated income statement and balance sheet for 2020. Furthermore, it was resolved that the company's results shall be carried forward and thus no dividend will be distributed. The Annual General Meeting also resolved to discharge the board members and the CEO from liability.

Number of board members and auditors, election of board members and auditors and fees to the board members and auditor

The Annual General Meeting resolved that the number of board members, appointed by the annual general meeting, should be seven without deputies. Kent Sander, Nils Bernhard, Åsa Hedin, Heli Arantola, Jan Wäreby, Charlotta Falvin and Jörgen Lantto were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors. Kent Sander was re-elected chairman of the Board of Directors.

The Annual General Meeting resolved that the number of auditors shall be one without deputies. PricewaterhouseCoopers AB was re-elected as the company's auditor.

The Annual General Meeting resolved that the remuneration to the Board of Directors shall amount to SEK 2,150,000 to be allocated with SEK 650,000 to the chairman of the Board of Directors and SEK 250,000 to each other member of the Board of Directors not employed by the company. Remuneration for committee work shall be paid with in total a maximum of SEK 319,000, whereof SEK 240,000 shall be allocated to the audit committee (whereof SEK 120,000 to the chairman of the committee and SEK 60,000 to each of the other two members) and SEK 79,000 to the compensation committee (whereof SEK 37,000 to the chairman of the committee and SEK 21,000 to each of the other two members). Remuneration to the auditor will be paid as per approved current account.

Presentation of the Board of Directors' remuneration report for approval

The Board of Directors' remuneration report was approved.

Resolution regarding guidelines for executive remuneration

The Annual General Meeting resolved in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal regarding guidelines for executive remuneration.

Resolution regarding authorization for the Board of Directors to resolve to issue new shares

The Annual General Meeting resolved in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal regarding authorization for the Board of Directors to resolve to issue new shares, meaning that the Board of Directors is authorized to resolve to issue of new shares on one or several occasions until the next annual general meeting, without preferential rights for the shareholders, against payment in cash, through set-off or in kind, or otherwise on special conditions. However, such issue of shares must never result in the company's issued share capital or the number of shares in the company at any time being increased by more than a total of 10 percent. The purpose of the authorization is to increase the financial flexibility of the company and the acting scope of the Board of Directors as well as to potentially broaden the shareholder base.

Resolution regarding incentive program 2021

The Board of Directors has chosen to withdraw its proposal on the incentive program in order to enable for discussion with additional shareholders in the company regarding the proposed incentive program. The Board of Directors intends to submit the proposal for incentive program to an Extraordinary General Meeting as soon as possible after having concluded such further discussions.

