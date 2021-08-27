Bulletin from AB Electrolux Extraordinary General Meeting

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the risk of the spread of COVID-19 and the authorities' regulations and advice the Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") was carried out solely through advance voting (so-called postal voting) pursuant to temporary legislation.

The EGM resolved on an automatic share redemption procedure, including a 2:1 share split, a reduction of the share capital by redemption of shares, and an increase of the share capital by way of a bonus issue. The procedure means that a total of SEK 4,886 m will be distributed to the shareholders, which corresponds to SEK 17.00 per share.

The record date for share split and receipt of redemption shares will be October 5, 2021. Trading in the redemption shares is estimated to take place as from October 6, 2021 up to October 22, 2021. The record date for receiving the redemption amount will be October 25, 2021, whereby payment of the redemption amount is expected to be executed by Euroclear Sweden on October 28, 2021.

Full details on the proposals adopted by the EGM can be downloaded here.

