Bulk Filtration Market Size to Reach $18.76 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

By Application Segmentation

Solid-liquid filtration is an important process applied in both marine and industrial applications. In the process, solid particles are separated from liquids. Bulk filtration of such fluids, including water, oil, and fuel, is necessary to eliminate contaminants in the sediments, metals, and other particles. The practice is also crucial in maintaining machine performance, avoiding downtime, and enabling adherence to enduring regulations regarding environmental regulation. As the global trade expands further, especially using the transports of maritime, there is a boom in the development of marine filtration solutions to ensure the safety of the performance of the engine and minimize risks of operation. In fact, more than 80% of global trade by volume is transported using ships with good performance coming from reliable filtration systems for fuel and engines.

By Fuel Type Segmentation

The fuel type segment is further segmented into 3 types: Fuels, Lubricants, and Hydraulic Fluids. Lubricants segment is expected be the drive the market. The rapid expansion of the energy sector, especially in power generation, is driving the growing need for bulk lubricant filtration. As coal, oil, and natural gas plants scale up operations, efficient lubrication systems are critical to ensure smooth functioning and minimize wear on machinery. Lubricants are applied to reduce friction in turbines, generators, and other crucial parts. Hence, it is essential to ensure they remain pure so that contamination will not potentially harm performance or lead to very costly downtime.

Regional Analysis

The rapid expansion of industries in the U.S. also presents a huge market for bulk filtration systems. The chemicals industry, though being very complex and with many variety in raw material, has an equally complex demand for very good quality filtration solutions for process streams to safeguard product quality. Together, the growth in the industry feeds the demand for filtration systems but also encourages continuous innovation and investment in filtration technologies. The strong emphasis of North American industries towards sustainability and operational efficiency have increasingly adopted advanced high-efficiency bulk filtration systems, whereas heavy emphasis on energy-saving measures in different process operations through optimized airflow and reduced pressure drops in different systems. These are some of the key factors driving the North American bulk filtration market.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the bulk filtration market are Parker Hannifin Corp (US), Donaldson Company, Inc. (US), Filtration Group (US), MANN+HUMMEL (US), Eaton (Ireland) among others. The major strategies adopted by these players include new product launches, acquisitions, joint ventures, and expansions.

Parker Hannifin Corp

Parker Hannifin Corp is involved in the production and processing of raw materials, durable goods, infrastructure development, and transportation. It serves various sectors, such as filtration, fluid and gas handling, hydraulics, aerospace, climate control, electromechanical systems, pneumatics, process control, sealing and shielding, and human motion. The company provides bulk filtration system solutions through its filters, collectors, separators, purifiers segment.

Donaldson Company, Inc.

Donaldson Company, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative technologies and solutions, specializing in filtration technology, with extensive global presence. It provides hydraulic and bulk tank filtration, as well as a comprehensive range of aftermarket filters for diesel engines, including fuel, lube, coolant, and air intake filters. The company also offer components for exhaust systems. Its products are essential across a wide range of industries, including aerospace, agriculture, construction, food & beverage, mining, power generation, transportation, and manufacturing. The company provides non-onboard filtration system through its engine filters & parts segment under the hydraulic subsegment.

Filtration Group

Filtration Group is a leading global provider of filtration consumables, specializing in hydraulics, HVAC, aviation fuel filtration, finishing, environmental air, process technologies, life sciences, healthcare, bioscience, pharmaceuticals, energy, oil & gas, cleanspace, mining & minerals, food & beverage, water processing, transmission filtration, compression, and gas turbine. It offers solutions across various sectors and applications, including process technologies, life sciences, and specialized fields. It has a global footprint that spans across 27 countries.

Eaton

Eaton is a leader in power management, specializing in filtration, manufacturing, power management, ethics, sustainability, aerospace, electrical, automotive, truck, hybrid power, industrial clutches and brakes, plastic extrusion, energy transition, and eMobility. It offers bulk filtration through its filtration solutions segment. Under its filtration solution segment, it provides industrial filtration solutions, hydraulic filtration solutions, and life science filtration solutions.

