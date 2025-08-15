Built by Shanghai Electric, the Oman Manah-1 Solar IPP Project Completes One Month of Operational Success

With 1.5 billion kWh of Clean Energy Output Annually, the Project Cuts CO₂ Emissions by 780,000 Tons and Sets New Milestone for Renewable Energy Projects in the Middle East with 100% Performance Compliance

MANAH, Oman, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Electric's (SEHK: 2727, SSE: 601727) first solar power plant in Oman, the 500MW Oman Manah-1 Solar IPP Project (the "Project"), has completed one month of smooth operations after passing all assessments and final handover. The flagship Project under the Oman Vision 2040 national blueprint for sustainable environment and clean energy will generate 1.5 billion kWh of electricity annually, cutting CO₂ emissions by 780,000 tons per year, the equivalent of taking 170,000 gasoline-powered cars off Oman's roads.

Shanghai Electric provided end-to-end solutions for the Project—from design and planning, procurement and construction to long-term operation and maintenance. The integrated strategy delivered an efficient, sustainable energy system while advancing global solar technology innovation.

To overcome the policy and technical challenges, Shanghai Electric partnered with France's EDF under a unique dual-track agreement to meet Oman's strict technical requirements, adopting a "split-team" approach with Chinese engineers handling solar field design, while the Oman team led substation construction. This approach resolved conflicts between international standards and local regulations.

The innovative project management split the construction into 11 directly managed sections that cut timelines by 22 percent. A real-time safety reporting app resolved 924 safety risks and achieved 4 million accident-free work hours. The dynamic scheduling kept large equipment usage at 90 percent efficiency, and cross-trained workers boosted site-to-site mobility.

The planning also adopted a staffing strategy of competing teams with rolling inspections at 59 project zones. The designers worked on-site during substation construction and improved oversight efficiency by 30%, while a 20-member skilled team completed wiring and terminal work in just 72 hours to accelerate medium-voltage cable installation progress.

The highly efficient coordination set a new record of grid connection, with simultaneous testing, day-night shifts, and China-Oman team collaboration ensuring seamless progress. The Project team finished 59 zones in nine days, which was 21 days ahead of schedule, with 100 percent grid success, zero equipment damage, and no worker injuries.

"Shanghai Electric's solution completely changed how fast we thought solar projects could connect to the grid," said Hamood Al Shuaili, the Project director. "The team showed unmatched expertise and teamwork, they're world-class engineers setting new global standards."

With China's high-voltage cable technology and upgraded piling support design, the site leveling preparation workload was reduced by 80 percent, which cut the construction timeline by 60 days. A streamlined supply chain and precise procurement planning guaranteed on-time delivery, with all equipment performance exceeding targets.

Furthermore, the Project has boosted local employment, strengthened energy security, and created lasting social value. With a community-focused approach, 90 percent of operations and maintenance staff are local workers, and the core technical training programs have been integrated into Oman's vocational education system, with the aim of building skills for the future.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2751260/1.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2346204/Shanghai_Electric_logo.jpg