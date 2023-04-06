Buildings Up geared up for another Landmark

LONDON, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- London based Buildings Up have announced the release of another development set amongst prime South Eastern landscape in Torrington Car Park. Their second acquisition from acclaimed house builder Allsop, who have gained a reputation for the locations and finishing of their developments across England; comes following the successful allocation of all units from the popular Land at Courland Grove Hall that saw investors' interest piqued by Buildings Up's accessible entry levels and fixed returns. Whilst the housing market has largely been trying to regain a sense of stability in its post Covid valuations, opportunities like this are an exciting move to further develop their portfolio and reinforce investor confidence in real estate.

With Buildings Up's experienced team of strategists and analysts seeking out opportunities across the South, the Capital and Home Counties remain of particular interest amidst thriving areas with limited land acquisition potential; to ensure the return on investment is driven by the imbalance of local demand versus actual availability.

Following the public announcement, Buildings Up' director Ionel Sobea, was only too pleased to provide his opinion on the launch of the new project:

"Our latest offering is another real estate opportunity capitalising on the limitations of London's finite space and the growing market demands. Feeding the varied risk appetites of our clients is integral to the onboarding of any new products in the Buildings Up portfolio and it is a pleasure to finally disclose the news of our latest offering, for what I have no doubt will be our best performing asset backed opportunity thus far!"

Investment levels start from £1,200, ranging to £50,000.

