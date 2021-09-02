Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Market Size to Reach USD 10030 Million by 2027 at CAGR 3.8% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Market is Segmented by Type (Single Crystal Silicon, Polycrystalline Silicon, Thin Film), by Application (Residential, Commercial, Others). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2021 to 2027. It is published in Valuates Reports under Renewable & Alternative Energy Category.

In 2020, the global Building Integrated Photovoltaics market size was USD 7665 Million and it is expected to reach USD 10030 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.8% during 2021-2027.

Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) key players include Canadian Solar, SunPower, Hanwha Solar, Jinko Solar, Solar Frontier, etc.The Global top five manufacturers hold a share of about 25%.

Major factors driving the growth of building-integrated photovoltaics market:

The growing awareness of green infrastructures, such as energy-efficient buildings, as well as increased efforts by national governments to install solar energy panels, are likely to enhance demand for building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV).

Though the initial cost of BIPV is on the higher side, it is still a more cost-effective option as it helps save money on electricity utilization over a period of time.

The recent construction trend toward highly glazed multi-story buildings especially in the developing country is expected to drive the growth of the building integrated photovoltaic market. The size, color, and shape of BIPV modules can all be changed. As a result, it can be fully integrated into the project's aesthetic design.

Get your sample today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-23G85/Global_Building_Integrated_Photovoltaics_BIPV_Market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF BIPV MARKET:

Growing environmental concerns towards the depleting non-renewable power resources and rising green infrastructure initiatives are expected to drive the growth of the BIPV market. Building-integrated photovoltaics not only generates clean power on-site without requiring more land but can also reduce a building's energy usage by utilizing daylight and reducing cooling loads. As a result, BIPV can aid in the development of net-zero energy structures.

BIPV modules blend in with the surroundings and come in for a variety of building types and applications and can be integrated into a multitude of innovative ways which reduces the physical limitations of traditional PV modules. This allows the BIPV to be integrated with the building without affecting the architectural aesthetics thereby driving its market growth.

Increased efforts taken by various governments toward the use of renewable sources of energy are likely to drive the Building-integrated photovoltaics market over the forecast period.

Browse the Table of Contents and List of figures at: https://reports.valuates.com/reports/QYRE-Auto-23G85/global-building-integrated-photovoltaics-bipv

BUILDING-INTEGRATED PHOTOVOLTAICS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The Asia Pacific is the largest market, with a share of about 50%, followed by Europe, with a share of about 30 percent.

In terms of product, Polycrystalline Silicon is the largest segment, with a share of about 60%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Commercial, followed by Residential, etc.

The commercial segment is projected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing awareness about zero-emission green infrastructure. BIPV installations improve the aesthetic appeal of commercial establishments and provide major savings on electricity consumption, thereby driving product deployment across the commercial segment.

Inquire for Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-23G85/Global_Building_Integrated_Photovoltaics_BIPV_Market

Major Key Players in the Building Integrated Photovoltaics Market

First Solar

Sharp

Yingli Solar

Solar Frontier

SunPower

Solarcentury

Hanwha Solar

REC Group

Panasonic

Kyocera

Canadian Solar

Suntech

Trina Solar

Meyer Burger

AGC Solar

Harsha Abakus Solar

Sapa Group

ISSOL

SolarWorld AG

Jinko Solar

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-23G85&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise License + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-23G85&lic=enterprise-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

- In 2020, the global Building Applied Photovoltaics (BAPV) market size was USD 518.9 Million and it is expected to reach USD 544.9 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 0.7% during 2021-2027.

- In 2020, the global PV (Photovoltaics) market size was USD 61170 Million and it is expected to reach USD 108710 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 8.0% during 2021-2027.

- The global Building Automation market size is projected to reach USD 59630 Million by 2027, from USD 40980 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2021-2027

- In 2020, the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market size was USD 24510 Million and it is expected to reach USD 36060 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2027.

- In 2020, the global Roofing Underlying Materials market size was USD 15300 Million and it is expected to reach USD 20530 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2027.

- In 2020, the global High-Performance Insulation Materials market size was USD 6837 Million and it is expected to reach USD 9612.5 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2027.

- In 2020, the global Steel Roofing Tiles market size was USD 602 Million and it is expected to reach USD 1135.9 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 9.4% during 2021-2027.

To see the full list of related reports on Building Integrated Photovoltaics

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains detail research methodology employed to generate the report, Please also reach to our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call +1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp : +91 9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Follow on Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Follow on Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Follow on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports