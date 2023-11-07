Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market size worth $ 17.69 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 12.60% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size By Application, By End-User, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.60 % from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 6.08 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 17.69 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Revolutionizes Construction Industry: A Game-Changer in Efficient Project Management

In a groundbreaking development that promises to reshape the landscape of the construction industry, Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market emerges as the pivotal solution for seamless project life cycle management. Architects, engineers, real estate corporations, and construction experts worldwide are leveraging the power of BIM software to enhance project performance and drive superior outcomes.

Efficiency Redefined: Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market at the Forefront of Project Performance

In an era marked by rapid population growth and escalating demands for housing and infrastructure, the need for innovative construction methodologies has never been more pressing. BIM software, with its ability to facilitate improved data coordination and communication among stakeholders, empowers construction managers to interact efficiently and gather vital information from diverse disciplines. This transformative technology significantly amplifies construction productivity, offering unparalleled efficiency and effectiveness in project execution.

International Collaboration and Standardization: Paving the Way for Industry Transformation

Beyond its role as advanced software, Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market represents an international framework that is shaping the future of the construction industry. Despite initial investment challenges, global efforts led by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) are underway to establish standardized communication protocols between designers and contractors across nations. Mandated in several countries, these standards are expected to witness widespread adoption, revolutionizing applications in infrastructure, buildings, and industries.

Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Key Players

Leading the charge in this transformative journey are prominent industry key players: Autodesk Inc., Asite Solution, Beck Technology Ltd., Bentley Systems Incorporated, AVEVA Group Plc, Dassault Systèmes, Hexagon AB, Nemetschek SE, Pentagon Solution Ltd., and Trimble Ltd. These visionary companies are at the forefront of driving innovation, providing invaluable insights, and expanding market horizons. Their collective efforts are shaping a future where efficient project management is not just a goal but a standard.

As the construction industry undergoes a paradigm shift, businesses are urged to embrace the power of BIM. The technology promises streamlined project management, enhanced collaboration, and a competitive edge in a rapidly evolving market. Stay tuned for more updates on the dynamic world of Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market and discover how it continues to redefine the global construction sector.

To get market data, market insights, financial statements and a comprehensive analysis of the Global Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market, please Contact Verified Market Research®.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market into Application, End-User, And Geography.

Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market, by Application Buildings Industrial Civil Infrastructure Oil & Gas Utilities Others

Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market, by End-User AEC Professionals Consultants and Facility Managers Others

Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



