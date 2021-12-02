Building a Low-carbon, Smart Society with Technological Innovation

Intelligence and low carbon are two key trends moving forward

Over the next 30 to 40 years, we will continue to see intelligence and low carbon gain traction. A low-carbon energy industry means clean power generation, electrification of energy consumption, and intelligent power scheduling.

Huawei Digital Power is committed to integrating digital and power electronics technologies, developing clean power, and enabling energy digitalization. By pursuing innovations in clean power generation, energy digitalization, transportation electrification, green ICT infrastructure, and integrated smart energy, we are working with our global customers and partners to build low-carbon households, buildings, factories, campuses, villages, and cities. This will ultimately support the shift from a low-carbon world to a net-zero-carbon world.

Tech for a better planet: Developing clean power and enabling energy digitalization

The global energy sector is already going digital, and digital technology is making energy more intelligent. By integrating digital and power electronics technologies, Huawei is using bits to manage watts and enable digital sensing, control, and management of energy systems.

Moving forward, we will continue to pursue technological innovation as follows:

First, we will help create new power systems that primarily rely on renewable energy. In Qinghai province, China, we have already helped Huanghe Hydropower Development build the world's largest renewable energy base using wind, solar, and hydropower. Ultra-high voltage power lines are used to transmit clean power to households thousands of kilometers away. For example, there is a 2.2 GW PV plant that has more than 5 million PV modules covering 56 square kilometers, and produces nearly 5 billion kWh of clean electricity each year. This project has also improved local ecosystems, proving that technology can coexist with nature in harmony.

Second, in energy digitalization, we will build a digital twin of the energy world. Digital technologies will enable smarter energy production, transmission, transaction, and consumption.

Third, using digital technologies, we can redefine consumer driving and safety experiences in EVs. EVs outperform fossil fuel vehicles in terms of acceleration, stability, and safety. For example, a 10-minute charge can allow EVs to drive 200 kilometers.

Fourth, we will need green, low-carbon data centers and communications networks, so that each watt can support more computing power and connections. Ultimately, ICT infrastructure will become an engine for the green digital economy.

Fifth, with integrated smart energy solutions, we can integrate power sources, grids, loads, and storage to build low-carbon buildings and campuses, which will reduce energy costs and increase energy efficiency. In Shenzhen's Futian District, Huawei Digital Power is already constructing its new Antuoshan campus, which will be the world's largest campus with nearly zero carbon footprint. The campus is expected to be opened in 2022. Once it is running, the campus will generate 1.5 million kWh of green electricity annually, and its annual power consumption will drop from over 14 million kWh to 7 million kWh.

As of September 30, 2021, Huawei Digital Power has helped customers generate 443.5 billion kWh of green power and save 13.6 billion kWh of electricity. This is equivalent to reducing carbon emissions by 210 million tons and planting 290 million trees.

Working together to build a low-carbon, smart society

A magnificent blueprint for carbon neutrality is unfolding before our very eyes. Let's join hands with our industry partners, both upstream and downstream, as well as governments, industry organizations, and standards organizations to innovate together and contribute to global energy innovation and sustainable development. Together, we will drive the shift toward a low-carbon and intelligent energy revolution, build a low-carbon, smart society, and share a greener and better future!

