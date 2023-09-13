RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's fast-paced business landscape, customer support has evolved into a critical component for maintaining customer satisfaction and the demand for simple and efficient customer interactions continues to rise.

Build Intelligent AI Bots That Speak Your Language: Maqsam's AI Conversational Chatbot Unveiled

In their commitment to staying at the forefront of Arabic AI-driven innovations, Maqsam has launched its latest AI conversational chatbot powered by their Large Language Model (LLM) during the Seamless Middle East and Saudi Arabia exhibition. Maqsam's LLM is more than just a language model; it's a transformative force in the realm of customer engagement. Imagine being able to communicate effectively with customers in languages that are traditionally underserved by technology, like Arabic. Maqsam's AI conversational chatbot makes this a reality, and it doesn't stop there.

Multilingual and dialects capabilities:

One of the standout features of Maqsam's AI conversational chatbot is its hyper-local advantage, especially in Arabia. For businesses operating in this diverse and dynamic market, where dialects and cultural nuances vary significantly, Maqsam's AI chatbot provides a localized solution that ensures meaningful interactions with customers.

Intuitive Data Feeding:

What sets their AI conversational chatbot apart is it continuously learns and improves its performance overtime; ensuring customer engagement efforts are always up-to-date and effective.

Customizable personality:

Another remarkable aspect of the AI conversational chatbot is its ability to be customized to suit the unique personality and branding of each business. Whether you want your customer interactions to be friendly, funny, professional or more, Maqsam's AI chatbot can adapt to match your desired tone. This level of customization allows businesses to create authentic and personalized interactions with their customers, fostering stronger relationships.

Humanized conversations style and response:

Maqsam's AI chatbot excels in humanizing customer conversations. Its advanced algorithms and natural language processing capabilities enable it to understand customer queries and respond in a way that mimics human conversation. This humanized style and response not only make interactions more engaging but also builds trust and rapport with customers.

"The AI revolution that we're living in is redefining how Customer Engagement happens all over the world. International companies that are building the tools of this revolution unfortunately, do not put the intricacies of Arabic in mind. Our LLM is built from the ground up for Arabia, with the Arabic language at its center.

With the power of our LLM, we are able to provide AI conversational chatbots that are easy to build, customized to every business, as friendly as a human, but faster and more accurate than one." - Sinan Taifour, Co-founder & CEO of Maqsam

Behind Maqsam's LLM stands a team of tech veterans, with backgrounds in Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and major telecom providers committed to excellence, making them the winning contender in the field of customer engagement. Maqsam launched the region's first CcaaS with call analytics, insights and advanced call transcription - speech to text that outperforms tech giants including Google, Meta and Microsoft transforming support and sales units into strategic assets.

In a world where low-resource languages pose significant challenges for businesses, Maqsam's AI conversational chatbot is the beacon of hope. It unlocks the potential of these languages in Arabia, providing an advantage and ensuring self-improving customer engagement.

Join the ranks of businesses that have already harnessed the power of Maqsam's AI innovations and revolutionize your customer engagement today. Don't believe us? Try out the magic yourself today by visiting https://bit.ly/3r0T10u.

About Maqsam

Maqsam is the most-insightful cloud communication solution in Arabia. Without the use of traditional hardware or software, Maqsam deploys and offers a full business communication suite in just 3 minutes with AI driven call center features, local numbers in 200+ cities instantly, ready made integrations for popular CRM and help desk software and API for added layers of automation.

