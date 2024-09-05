Build-A-Bear Workshop Celebrates National Teddy Bear Day on 9 September with Special Limited Time £9 Bear Offer

Honours the Day with Build-A-Bear Foundation Donation of 10,000 Teddy Bears to Kids in Need

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW), best known for the unique and memorable experience of creating your own special teddy bear, is once again celebrating National Teddy Bear Day. On 9 September, the beloved company will rollback prices to 1997, the year Build-A-Bear started, for one of the company's all-time best-selling products, Lil' Cub, to £9 only for this special day. This offer, as well as other fun activities, will be a part of the celebratory events at participating Workshops.

On 9 September, the beloved company will rollback prices to 1997, the year Build-A-Bear started, for one of the company’s all-time best-selling products, Lil' Cub, to £9 only for this special day.

The 9 September celebration of National Teddy Bear Day has become an annual tradition for the well-known experiential retailer that has now sold upwards of 240 million furry friends worldwide and has a stated mission to "add a little more heart to life." In the spirit of that mission, and in honour of National Teddy Bear Day, the philanthropic arm of the company, Build-A-Bear Foundation, will be donating more than 10,000 teddy bears to kids in need. This effort is just one part of the Foundation's 2024 goal of providing 100,000 teddy bears to children by the end of the year.

"For more than a quarter century, Build-A-Bear has been driven by an impassioned belief in the importance of the comfort and companionship provided by furry friends, as the company was largely inspired by the love founder Maxine Clark had for her own childhood teddy bear," said Sharon Price John, President & CEO of Build-A-Bear Workshop. "National Teddy Bear Day highlights the joy and nostalgia of our teddy bears, which have become integral to countless milestones, from starting a new school year to announcing a new baby. Understanding this impact, we have remained committed to expanding access to teddy bears with efforts like our National Teddy Bear Day promotions, our on-going Count Your Candles Birthday Treat program and charitable donations of thousands of furry friends to children in need," concluded Ms. John.

This year's special offer features the brand's exclusive Lil' Cub® Brownie Teddy Bear and Lil' Cub® Pudding Teddy Bear for £9 at participating Workshops and online at www.buildabear.co.uk where Guests can personalise their teddy bears with a variety of outfits, accessories, sounds, and scents to create their very own unique furry friend. Guests are also invited to join in-store activities, including a meet-and-greet with Build-A-Bear's life-sized, lovable mascot, Bearemy, to further celebrate the special day.

For more information about Build-A-Bear's National Teddy Bear Day celebration plans, visit your local Build-A-Bear Workshop or www.buildabear.co.uk.

Offer detail:

The £9 Lil' Cub offer is valid only on 9 September 2024 at participating Workshops and online while supplies last.

About Build-A-Bear

Since its beginning in 1997, Build-A-Bear has evolved to become a beloved multi-generational brand focused on its mission to "add a little more heart to life" where guests of all ages make their own "furry friends" in celebration and commemoration of life moments. Guests create their own stuffed animals by participating in the stuffing, dressing, accessorising, and naming of their own teddy bears and other plush toys based on the Company's own intellectual property and in conjunction with a variety of best-in-class licenses. The hands-on and interactive nature of our more than 500 company-owned, partner-operated and franchise experience locations around the world, combined with Build-A-Bear's pop-culture appeal, often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection with consumers, and has enabled the Company to expand beyond its retail stores to include e-commerce sales on www.buildabear.co.uk and non-plush branded consumer categories via out-bound licensing agreements with leading manufacturers, as well as the creation of engaging content via Build-A-Bear Entertainment (a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc.). The brand's newest communications campaign, "The Stuff You Love," commemorates more than a quarter-century of creating cherished memories worldwide. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) posted consolidated total revenues of $486.1 million for fiscal 2023. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.co.uk.

About Build-A-Bear Foundation

Build-A-Bear Foundation adds a little more heart to life by sharing hugs, inspiring creativity, and supporting those in need. A 501(c)3 organisation, Build-A-Bear Foundation's core focus is to support children's literacy programs as a path to social and educational equity. Build-A-Bear Foundation also provides financial and furry friend donations to organizations that support children's health and wellness, disaster relief, and families in need of essential supplies. Since 1997, Build-A-Bear has donated more than $22 million and 2 million furry friends to charitable causes around the world. For more information, please visit www.buildabearfoundation.org.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2497018/Build_A_Bear_Workshop_rollback_prices_to_1997.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/776780/New_Build_A_Bear_Logo.jpg