Build-A-Bear Celebrates International Day of Play with 'The Stuff You Love': Free Lil Cub Bears, Heartwarming Donations and Fun for Kids

Free Lil Cub Offer for First 11 Guests on June 11

Embrace the spirit of fun and creativity with Lil Cubs – either a Lil' Cub® Brownie Teddy Bear or Lil' Cub® Pudding Teddy Bear – available exclusively at Build-A-Bear. The first 11 guests in participating Build-A-Bear Workshops will receive a free Lil Cub teddy bear. To continue the celebration, every guest can purchase a Lil Cub for £11 in stores and online at Build-A-Bear Workshop® | Shop All The Stuff You Love (buildabear.co.uk). These Lil Cubs can be customised with outfits, accessories, sounds or scents, and offer endless moments of joy and companionship. Offer is valid while Lil Cub supplies last. Outfits and accessories sold separately.

Teddy Bear Donation

Build-A-Bear Workshop is proud to announce the donation of 11,000 reading buddy teddy bears. to spread joy and comfort to kids and classrooms in need. Aligned with its core focus of advancing childhood literacy, this donation provides the philanthropic arm of Build-A-Bear, Build-A-Bear Foundation, the opportunity to equip students, teachers, and families with new educational resources.

Kids Activities

Bring in family, friends and loved ones for a day filled with laughter, creativity, and furry fun in local Build-A-Bear Workshops. Guests can dive into the world of colours with engaging colouring activities for play enthusiasts of all ages. Meet our friendly Bear Builders who will walk you through our one-of-a-kind experience of making furry friends while spreading cheer and high-fives all around.

"At Build-A-Bear, we're excited to embrace the spirit of International Day of Play," said Sharon Price John, President & CEO of Build-A-Bear Workshop and chairperson of The Toy Association. "It's a joyous occasion that highlights the significance of imagination, creativity, and indulging in 'the stuff you love.' We believe in the magic of childhood and are excited to join hands globally in fostering moments of pure fun and laughter for children everywhere."

About Build-A-Bear

Build-A-Bear is a multi-generational global brand focused on its mission to "add a little more heart to life" appealing to a wide array of consumer groups who enjoy the personal expression in making their own "furry friends" to celebrate and commemorate life moments. More than 500 interactive brick-and-mortar experience locations operated through a variety of formats provide guests of all ages a hands-on entertaining experience, which often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection. The brand's newest communications campaign, "The Stuff You Love," commemorates more than a quarter-century of creating cherished memories worldwide. The Company also offers engaging e-commerce/digital purchasing experiences on www.buildabear.co.uk including its online "Bear-Builder" as well as "HeartBox" and its age-gated adult-focused "Bear Cave." In addition, extending its brand power beyond retail, Build-A-Bear Entertainment, a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc., is dedicated to creating engaging content for kids and adults that fulfills the Company's mission, while the Company also offers products at wholesale and in non-plush consumer categories via licensing agreements with leading manufacturers. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) posted total revenues of $486.1 million for fiscal 2023. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.co.uk.

About Build-A-Bear Foundation

Build-A-Bear Foundation adds a little more heart to life by sharing hugs, inspiring creativity, and supporting those in need. A 501(c)3 organisation, Build-A-Bear Foundation's core focus is to support children's literacy programs as a path to social and educational equity. Build-A-Bear Foundation also provides financial and furry friend donations to organisations that support children's health and wellness, disaster relief, and families in need of essential supplies. Since 1997, Build-A-Bear has donated more than $22 million and 1.5 million furry friends to charitable causes around the world. For more information, please visit www.buildabearfoundation.org.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2433640/Build_A_Bear_Workshops_International_Day_of_Play_Plush.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2434119/Build_A_Bear_Workshops_stuffer.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/776780/New_Build_A_Bear_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1250936/BAB_Foundation_Logo.jpg