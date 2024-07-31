Bühler and NRGene Canada open North American Insect Center

The NAIC is designed as a research and demonstration center where customers can evaluate the performance of Black Soldier Fly (BSF) varieties tailored to their specific by-product streams. The cutting-edge facility is also dedicated to supporting investors in evaluating the economic viability of larger plants before committing to full-scale investment. This innovative approach empowers businesses to make informed decisions, ensuring optimal efficiency and sustainability in protein production.

The launch event featured a tour of the cutting-edge lab, showcasing the advanced capabilities of the NAIC. Attendees included Dr. Gil Ronen, CEO and Co-Founder of NRGene, Andreas Baumann, Head of Market Segment Insect Technology at Bühler, and Jeremy Harrison, Minister of Trade and Export Development. "Saskatchewan is continuing to attract innovative companies who are choosing to invest and grow their business in our province," Harrison noted. "Our reputation as global leaders in agricultural and biotechnology is attracting record capital investment into the province. We're very proud to see the North American Insect Center join a growing list of cutting-edge institutions here in the province. This facility will create new skilled jobs and further position Saskatchewan as a center for alternative protein production research and a leader in global food security."

Equipped with Bühler's advanced Trial Rearing Unit (TRU), the NAIC simulates industrial conditions to optimize the growth of BSF larvae. NRGene's expertise in genomics and phenotyping enables the development of high-performing BSF strains, driving significant advancements in the field. Initial trials have already shown remarkable results, highlighting the synergy between cutting-edge technology and genetic innovation. The center can also customize solutions for different kinds of waste, further enhancing its versatility and sustainability impact.

The NAIC is set to become a hub for industry players, offering customer trials, workshops, training sessions, and seminars to disseminate best practices in insect protein production. This initiative not only addresses the urgent need for sustainable protein sources but also fosters a circular economy by utilizing organic waste effectively. "The NAIC is a testament to the power of combining genetic innovation with technological advancement," said Dr. Gil Ronen, CEO and Co-Founder of NRGene. "The promising results from our trials are just the beginning. This center allows our customers to explore and optimize every aspect of insect protein production, promoting a more efficient and sustainable industry."

Andreas Baumann, Head of Market Segment Insect Technology at Bühler, emphasized the collaborative spirit of the NAIC, stating, "Combining NRGene's genomic data tools and our advanced technologies will allow companies to leverage the deep industry and process knowledge of both companies to produce BSF larvae more efficiently and at lower costs. This will enable insect producers to bring bigger product volumes at consistent quality to the market fostering a broader adoption of this sustainable protein source in the animal feed sector."

"The development of insect proteins as a sustainable protein source presents significant business opportunities," states Johannes Wick, CEO of Bühler's Grains & Food business. "This new facility will open the market up for start-ups and established businesses alike, bringing together the science, tools, technologies, and knowledge needed to further optimize the process to produce protein-rich insect larvae."

"To develop the sustainable protein sources that will meet the needs of the nearly 10 billion people comprising the world's population in 2050, we need solutions that will gain market acceptance and make business sense today. Combining our proven experience and technology for industrial-scale BSF plants with NRGene's leadership in genetics and AI-based genomic tools allows us to accelerate the growth of the insect protein industry," added Ian Roberts, CTO of Bühler. "Having a platform like this in North America, a hub for innovation, will greatly help drive the development of solutions that will make a real difference."

Toward a sustainable future

The establishment of the NAIC signifies a commitment to sustainable practices and innovation in the protein industry. By maximizing the potential of BSF and promoting a circular economy, this center is poised to make a significant impact on global food systems. NRGene Canada and Bühler are committed to enhancing food security and sustainability through innovative genetic solutions, ensuring that every aspect of insect protein production is optimized for efficiency and environmental responsibility.

Located in Saskatoon, a region renowned for its agricultural by-products, the NAIC is ideally positioned to lead the way in transforming waste into protein. This unique combination of technologies promises to set new standards in the industry.

About Bühler

Bühler is driven by its purpose of creating innovations for a better world, balancing the needs of economy, humanity, and nature in all its decision-making processes. Billions of people come into contact with Bühler technologies as they cover their basic needs for food and mobility every day. Two billion people each day enjoy foods produced on Bühler equipment; and one billion people travel in vehicles manufactured using parts produced with Bühler solutions. Countless people wear eyeglasses, use smart phones, and read newspapers and magazines – all of which depend on Bühler process technologies and solutions. Having this global relevance, Bühler is in a unique position to turn today's global challenges into sustainable business.

As a technology partner for the food, feed, and mobility industries, Bühler has committed to having solutions ready to multiply by 2025 that reduce energy, waste, and water by 50% in the value chains of its customers. It also proactively collaborates with suppliers to reduce climate impacts throughout the value chain. In its own operations, Bühler has developed a pathway to achieve a 60% reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 (Greenhouse Gas Protocol Scopes 1 & 2, against a 2019 baseline).

Bühler spends up to 5% of turnover on research and development annually to improve both the commercial and sustainability performance of its solutions, products, and services. In 2023, some 12,500 employees generated a turnover of CHF 3.0 billion. As a Swiss family-owned company with a history spanning 164 years, Bühler is active in 140 countries around the world and operates a global network of 105 service stations, 30 manufacturing sites, and Application & Training Centers in 25 locations.

www.buhlergroup.com

About NRGene Canada

NRGene Canada is a wholly owned subsidiary of NRGene Technologies Ltd., an AgTech company that uses AI and Big Data solutions to analyze genetic information to accelerate and improve the natural development of key crops and animals in the global agriculture and food industries.

NRGene Canada runs several IP development projects on top Canadian crops and the Black Soldier Fly, using its technology to develop new BSF varieties with enhanced characteristics tailored to industry needs.

https://nrgenecanada.com/

