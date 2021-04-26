Bugworks secures funding from US Government's Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) to validate its clinical asset against the toughest bacterial biothreats

WASHINGTON, LONDON and TOKYO, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bugworks Research, Inc ("Bugworks"), secures funding from the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) to support development of its novel broad-spectrum antibiotic BWC0977, against the most critical bacterial biothreats.

DTRA will provide funding, through its Bacterial Rapid Acquisition Platform program, to support the nonclinical biodefense aspects of the development of BWC0977, including execution of in vivo efficacy studies to test BWC0977 against biothreat bacterial pathogens, beginning with Yersinia pestis/Bacillus anthracis/Francisella tularensis/Burkholderia pseudomallei/Burkholderia mallei. The University of Florida will take the lead on validating BWC0977 to identify and measure the potency of Bugworks' anitbiotic against ciprofloxacin-resistant B. anthracis, for which there is no identified therapy.

BWC0977 is a novel broad-spectrum clinical candidate that has a dual mode of action via the inhibition of DNA gyrase and topoisomerase IV, has Oral step-down potential and is scheduled to enter Phase 1 trials in Q2'2021. Positive pre-clinical efficacy data supports the potential use of BWC0977 for serious hospital infections and as a one-stop solution against Biothreat pathogens.

Bugworks has received funding from CARB-X, a global non-profit partnership dedicated to accelerating the early development of innovative antibacterial products, to support the development of BWC0977 and has collaborated with multiple partners including USAMRIID and NIAID to validate BWC0977's activity against a broad spectrum of pathogens implicated in hospital & community infection settings as well as against the leading bio-terror pathogens.

"Our innovative hollow fiber injection model, which allows us to more closely model what happens in humans fighting an infection is a key part of this collaboration," said Henry Heine, Ph.D. , an associate professor at UF's Institute for Therapeutic Innovation in Orlando, part of the UF College of Medicine .

"BWC0977 with its broad spectrum efficacy against biothreat pathogens offers the potential to be a "one-stop" next-generation solution to treating biothreat infected patients. We are encouraged by the potential of Bugworks' assets to address critical issues in both public health and bio defense," says Amanda Horstman-Smith, Science and Technology Manager, CBM, DTRA.

"We are very delighted to collaborate with DTRA and through them get the opportunity of working with intra-government agencies within the United States department of Defense, to advance BWC0977 as a potential single-stop solution against the most critical pathogens implicated in biothreats," added Anand Anandkumar, CEO of Bugworks.

About Bugworks (www.bugworksresearch.com)

Bugworks, a Delaware, Bangalore and Adelaide based biotech innovator is at the forefront of the scientific innovation to deliver novel antibiotics, which will address the alarming threat of anti-microbial resistance, which is impacting millions of people today. Bugworks' solutions address the needs of serious Hospital & community infections, and Biothreat indications

About DTRA (www.dtra.mil)

The Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), an agency within the United States Department of Defense (DoD), is the official Combat Support Agency for countering weapons of mass destruction (chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and high explosives). Under the auspice of the Chemical and Biological Defense Program, DTRA has the responsibility to manage and integrate the DoD chemical and biological defense science and technology programs.

CARB-X funding for this research is sponsored by the [Cooperative Agreement Number IDSEP160030 from ASPR/BARDA and by awards from Wellcome Trust and Germany's Federal Ministry of Education and Research. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of CARB-X or any of its funders.

