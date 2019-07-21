Buffalo Wings & Rings Opens Its Third Restaurant in Jeddah

The new club-level sports restaurant experience means everyone is a VIP, worthy of the ultimate sports dining experience. With bright, inviting dining rooms, 50+ TVs, elevated fan experiences, chef-inspired recipes and of course signature wings, Buffalo Wings & Rings is the ideal experience for socializing with friends & family over sports.

Since 1984, when the very first wing in Cincinnati, Ohio was served, Buffalo Wings & Rings has focused on the food it loves and the people who love it. Always a little wing-obsessed, maybe a little sports-obsessed as well, Buffalo Wings & Rings has grown over the years. Building upon the flavours and fun, adding more crave-inducing options to the menu and locations to the map.

The Emaar square branch is conveniently located at a close proximity to malls and university in the heart of Jeddah and can accommodate over 100 guests at their indoor and outdoor seating areas. The outdoor area is conveniently facing the famous Emaar fountain and features live entertainment on weekends.

In addition to the brand's promise of maintaining the fresh flavours at a great value, this branch is decorated with a new modern and sleek look that provide customers with an unmatchable ambiance.

Buffalo Wings & Rings offers a large variety of menu options including different types of burgers and chicken wings in different flavours and heat levels at a competitive sports environment.

Mohammad Radwan the managing partner of Buffalo Wings & Rings Jeddah and Riyadh said:

"When we opened our first Jeddah branch in 2014, we had a vision to give our customers a new experience of great homemade food with a thrilling sporty atmosphere. Today, after 5 years of hard work we are proud to say we have the best wings in town."

