BUCKiTDREAM launches Global DreamDay - The Trips We Are Dreaming of Taking Post Covid-19

LONDON, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers are being encouraged to participate in a world-first dream event "Global DreamDay" on May 11th and create and share their bucket list.

Newly created "Global DreamDay" is the brainchild of Tim Carroll, the Founder and CEO of BUCKiTDREAM, the world's first dream App launched by Sir Richard Branson and Ellen DeGeneres.

"At a time when everyone is impacted by Covid-19, we need to be inspired; to believe and be motivated to get to the other side and focus on fulfilling our dream trips," Carroll said.

"Time is one of the biggest barriers to dreaming. Now millions of people have time on their hands to think about their dream trips and to embrace 'Global DreamDay.' Each one of us can share a powerful message of inspiration and hope with family and friends."

Carroll said Global DreamDay is also about demonstrating support to the travel and tourism industry, so everyone has a chance to reach their dreams sometime, someday.

"By creating and sharing our dreams we are letting the laid off employees, management and shareholders of OTAs, airlines, hotels, cruise ships, theme parks, restaurants, theatres and much much more know that we are all ready to support them as soon as it's safe," he said.

There are already millions of dreams on BUCKiTDREAM with Carroll divulging some interesting statistics. The most popular travel destinations for the British are:

New York Bangkok Amsterdam Dubai Dublin Malaga Allcante Lagos Barcelona Orlando

"Global DreamDay" kicks off on May 11th with every day in May is a "DreamDay". Download BUCKiTDREAM from the Apple and Google App store and its free. #globaldreamday

