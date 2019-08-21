Bublar Group Expands Virtual Reality Training With the Norwegian Railway Operator, Vy

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vobling AB, subsidiary of the Nordic XR leader Bublar Group (BUBL MTF), has initiated a new partnership with the international railway operator, VY, (former Norske Statsbaner, NSB) based in Norway. The VY Group is one of the largest transport groups in the Nordic countries.

Vobling has been assigned by VY to develop a Fire Fighting simulator in Virtual Reality (VR), aimed to be used as an educational tool for staff training. The simulator will be run with HTC Vive Pro Eye and can in a future road map come to apply a more platform agnostic approach where both stand-alone VR headsets, 2D screens, augmented reality and other mediums come into play.

"We are really excited about this project and our new client relationship with VY. During the last couple of years we've developed state of the art virtual training and education applications targeting staff. The Fire Fighting simulator is a natural extension in line with our strategy and it's very exciting that we are broadening our geographical footprint to Norway", says Anders Ribbing, CEO of Vobling AB.

"The VR-technology gives as an extraordinary way to simulate different scenarios and train our personnel in a safe and scalable environment. The training system will use object tracking and replicate fire, smoke, oxygen- and temperature levels in a realistic fashion which gives a new and powerful tool in our safety training procedures. The end game for this application is about saving lives - what could be more important than that", says Ole Johnny Haugen, Head of Development at Vy Competence Center.

About Vy

The NSB Group was renamed the Vy Group as of 24 April 2019. The Vy Group is one of the largest transport groups in the Nordic countries.

Competence Center - Vy train is responsible for preparing and allocating training plans, developing training modules, and planning, implementing and recording all training for running personnel in Vy train.

In addition to the development of instructor-based training, Competence Center-Vy train also produces e-learning programs and instructional videos by order. Competence Center - Vy train have a wide range of simulators such as full scale train simulators, train desk simulators, ERTMS simulators for train drivers and flirt Mock-up.

About the Bublar Group AB (publ)

Founded in 2015, Bublar Group AB (publ) is the Nordic region's largest gaming studio and enterprise solutions company within Augmented Reality (AR) Virtual Reality (VR) technology. The game development is run by the subsidiary Virtual Brains AB and enterprise solutions by the subsidiaries Vobling AB (www.vobling.com) and Sayduck Oy (www.sayduck.com), a leading visualisation platform for design brands and manufacturers to create and showcase products in 3D and Augmented Reality.

Bublar Group AB (publ) is listed on the Nordic Growth Market (NGM) (NGM: BUBL MTF, ISIN: SE0010270793), a regulated exchange, authorized by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority. NGM is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Boerse Stuttgart, a German exchange. For more information please visit www.bublar.com

The companies mentor is G&W Kapitalförvaltning, telephone: +46 8 -503 000 50.

Contact

Bublar Group AB (publ), Kungstensgatan 18, SE-113 57 Stockholm, Sweden. Telephone: +46 (0) 8-559 251 20, www.bublar.com

For more information:

Anders Ribbing, CEO Vobling AB, anders.ribbing@vobling.com, +46 (0)709-36-88-68

Maria A. Grimaldi, CEO: maria.grimaldi@bublar.com. telephone: +46 (0)708-28-38-34

