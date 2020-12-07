BTG Pactual in partnership with Janus Henderson launches Technology Equities feeder fund in Brazil

SÃO PAULO, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Janus Henderson Investors is announcing the launch of its first feeder fund in Brazil in partnership with BTG Pactual. The feeder fund will invest in the Luxembourg domiciled Janus Henderson Horizon Global Technology Leaders UCITS fund.

The fund, one of Europe's largest specialist technology funds, aims to generate long-term capital growth through investment in a globally diversified portfolio of technology-related companies, providing Brazilian investors access to a sector not available in the local market.

The new offering provides local investors the opportunity to diversify their investments by gaining exposure to leading international companies in an environment of historically low interest rates and fulfils the strong demand for US dollar denominated products from Brazilian investors.

"Our partnership with BTG Pactual and the launch of this new feeder fund allows us to bring Brazilian clients closer to our investment expertise. This is in response to the growing interest for international equities amongst Brazilian investors. Janus Henderson is committed to developing and growing its presence in Brazil and the launch of this new fund marks a significant first step in that direction", says Ignacio De La Maza, Head of Intermediary and Latin America at Janus Henderson Group.

"The low interest rate scenario in Brazil led to the necessity of diversifying our investment portfolio in order to achieve more attractive returns. BTG Pactual has strengthened its portfolio to offer more alternatives and exclusive products to the clients, including investment opportunities abroad. The partnership with the Janus Henderson Group is part of this strategy", says Phylipe Corsini, Associate Partner at BTG Pactual.

About BTG Pactual

BTG Pactual is the biggest investment bank from Latin America, operating in Investment Banking, Corporate Lending, Sales & Trading, Wealth Management and Asset Management. Since inception, in 1983, the Bank has been run based on a meritocratic partnership culture, focused on clients, excellence and a long-term vision. We have cemented our status as one of the most innovative sector players and have won numerous national and international awards. We currently have almost 3,000 employees in offices across Brazil, as well as in Chile, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Mexico, the US, Portugal and England. For more information go to http://www.btgpactual.com

Related Links

https://www.btgpactual.com



SOURCE BTG Pactual