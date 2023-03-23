BTCEX and W Economy TV Launch Partnership Program to Foster Increased Collaboration

OTTAWA, ON, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BTCEX, one of the major cryptocurrency exchanges, has announced a partnering program with W Economy TV, a leading cryptocurrency consulting brand.

The partnership aims to share policies and information and create meaningful synergy for customized blockchain education and investment programs. Through this partnership, the two will share resources to hold online and offline seminars and conferences, to expand the global ecosystem through cooperation.

Established in 2021, BTCEX has already processed over 200 million transactions, placing it among the top 30 spot and top 8 derivative exchanges on CoinMarketCap rankings. Additionally, BTCEX has earned an A rating in the Cer.live exchange safety assessment and obtained key licenses in countries such as the United States, Canada, Lithuania, and Estonia.

Notably, among all exchanges established after 2021, BTCEX is the only one to rank among the top on CMC's rankings. Currently BTCEX has over 200 team members worldwide from 13 countries and regions, with branch officers in Canada, Singapore, and Hong Kong. Key members of the technical team and the operation team come from major exchanges such as Binance, Huobi, and OKX, boasting top-notch skills in the industry.

BTCEX Exchange CEO, William, said, "We attach great importance to talents and have always worked hard to cultivate talents with the best skills in the industry. The infrastructure and talents of W Economy TV are also of great interest to us. W Economy TV is an important partner that could help us in expanding the global business ecosystem. We look forward to working together with W Economy TV to expand the global ecosystem in various countries in the future."

As the cryptocurrency market has recently been revitalized due to the rise of Bitcoin, the improvement of cryptocurrency investment sentiment is also giving blockchain companies and investors vitality again. W Economy TV is a professional blockchain consulting company that provides a full set of services and education such as chart analysis, DPI, NFT, Metaverse, and 3rd generation related cryptocurrency. The company is able to quickly generate high-quality content by receiving major news and trends from around the world.

SOURCE BTCEX