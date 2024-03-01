BTCC Exchange Announced as Headline Sponsor for Red Eagle Foundation's Celebrity Golf Day Featuring Frank Lampard

LONDON, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BTCC Exchange , one of the world's longest serving cryptocurrency exchanges, proudly announces its headline sponsorship of the Red Eagle Foundation's Celebrity Golf Day. The charity event, scheduled for Thursday, March 28, 2024, at the Heritage Course at London Golf Club, will feature England and Chelsea F.C. legend Frank Lampard, with the goal of raising funds to assist disadvantaged children in the UK.

The Red Eagle Foundation, a charity in the UK, focuses on empowering children facing mobility, mental health, and learning difficulties, especially those from financially disadvantaged backgrounds, by providing funding for essential equipment not available through the NHS.

This eagerly anticipated Celebrity Golf Day has sold out almost instantly, showcasing the community's support for this noble cause. It follows the success of Red Eagle Foundation's previous golf events with participation from football legends such as Graeme Souness, Matt Le Tissier, and Ray Parlour.

Established in 2011, BTCC Exchange will celebrate its 13th anniversary this June. This partnership with the Red Eagle Foundation underscores BTCC's commitment to community support and philanthropy.

"We have a team stationed here in London, so it feels great to be able to give back to our own community." said Alex, BTCC's Head of Operations. "BTCC has grown into a global brand over the years. We recently released the French, Spanish, Portuguese, Arabic, and Turkish versions of our app to expand our global reach, but this doesn't mean we've forgotten about our local community. We are excited about this event and are also planning to collaborate with more charitable organizations in 2024."

Alex also commended the Red Eagle Foundation's efforts, stating, "We are immensely proud to support the Red Eagle Foundation's Celebrity Golf Day. It's an honor to be part of an event that has a direct impact on children and families in need across the UK. We hope the funds raised will help the foundation continue its invaluable work, providing crucial support to those who need it most."

About BTCC

Founded in 2011, BTCC is one of the longest continuously operating cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, boasting an impressive zero security incidents record since its inception. BTCC is committed to a secure, reliable, and user-friendly trading experience, continually evolving with the dynamic cryptocurrency market.

