BT and Johnson Controls collaborate to help businesses reach Net Zero faster

Smart buildings technology combined with secure connectivity will enable customers to better digitalise, analyse and optimise energy use in buildings

CORK, Ireland, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BT and Johnson Controls today announced a new collaboration to help business customers in the UK and internationally benefit from smart buildings technology to digitally monitor, analyse and optimise energy use in workplaces. Buildings from offices to factories can all benefit, helping customers reach Net Zero faster while reducing operating costs.

Sarwar Khan (global head of digital sustainability, Business, BT) and Katie McGinty (vice president and chief sustainability and external relations offer, Johnson Controls) review energy usage data of the digital twin at Adastral Park that incorporates OpenBlue technology.

The global leaders in their respective fields will build on their extensive expertise in sustainable building management and global networking to make it easier for customers to reduce emissions from buildings around the world.

Sarwar Khan, global head of digital sustainability, Business, BT, said: "Our collaboration with Johnson Controls will help BT deliver on its pledge to help customers avoid 60 million tonnes of CO2 by the end of March 2030. Customers will benefit from better visibility and management of energy data from connected buildings, helping them reduce Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions, and reach Net Zero faster."

According to the World Green Building Council, buildings are responsible for almost 40 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions and the IEA finds they consume at least 30 per cent of energy globally. Smart and sustainable buildings are on the rise as they represent a key opportunity in helping to meet climate targets. At the same time, the number of subsystems, IoT devices and data is increasing exponentially, driving demand for secure and reliable networks. Connectivity to the cloud is now needed in areas within buildings that may have been poorly served by legacy networking solutions.

The two parties are offering a solution that leverages smart building technology and Johnson Controls' OpenBlue digital platform connected by secure and resilient networks that can improve data capture, enhance security, and provide effective management of connected buildings at scale.

Katie McGinty, vice president and chief sustainability and external relations officer, Johnson Controls, said: "With the powerful combination of technology and partnerships, coupled with government incentives, there has never been a more opportune time to drive sustainability leadership and action. The collaboration between Johnson Controls and BT will unlock new potential for customers to further reduce emissions, cut costs and energize employees with their sustainability mission."

Using the combined technologies, BT and Johnson Controls will be running a live demo at BT's research facilities in Adastral Park.

