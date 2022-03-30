BSV blockchain partners with Pakistan Freelancers' Association and Presidential Initiative for AI & Computing

The Pakistan Freelancers' Association ( PAFLA ) is a non-profit organization whose purpose is to represent the independent workforce in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. The Presidential Initiative for Artificial Intelligence and Computing ( PIAIC ) was launched by the President of Pakistan, His Excellency Dr. Arif Alvi, to promote education, research and business opportunities in Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies – such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, Internet of Things and cloud native computing.

As a part of this collaboration, the BSV Blockchain Association will work with PAFLA and PIAIC to support education and professional development about the BSV blockchain for developers, executives and other learners. The Association will also provide relevant certifications for learners who have completed courses and appropriate assessments. The partnering organizations will also support opportunities for developers in Pakistan to promote to the BSV global ecosystem any products or software applications built on or useable for the BSV blockchain.

The educational partnership was reached after a BSV blockchain delegation met with Pakistan President Alvi at the Presidential Palace on 17 January 2022 to discuss the importance of forming a national blockchain strategy, and after the first Pakistan Blockchain Summit hosted on 18 January by the BSV Blockchain Association and Pakistan's Ministry of Science & Technology (organized by Ejad Labs). The goal is to advance blockchain adoption that can accelerate Pakistan's digital transformation.

Commenting on the collaboration, Kazi Rahat Ali, Secretary General of the PIAIC, said:

'We are pleased to work with the BSV Blockchain Association to develop crucial blockchain skills necessary to implement Pakistan's ambitious plans for digital transformation. Blockchain is a powerful data infrastructure that can improve efficiency and increase transparency for government, private enterprise and consumers, and we are pleased providing Pakistan's strong technology talent with the skills they need to harness these capabilities. BSV leaders share our vision for building robust blockchain utility at a national scale while also empowering freelance professionals, and we expect this to be the first of many collaborative initiatives with the BSV blockchain ecosystem.'

Also commenting, Jimmy Nguyen, Founding President of the BSV Blockchain Association said:

'Pakistan has an exciting opportunity to help lead the Fourth Industrial Revolution and build a new digital nation powered by blockchain data. Only the BSV blockchain can scale to serve government, enterprise and consumers in a world where the demands of big data, IoT, artificial intelligence and smart cities are growing exponentially. We are very excited to work with the Presidential Initiative for AI and Computing and the Pakistan Freelancers' Association to lead education and adoption of blockchain technology for a Digital Pakistan.'

Muhammad Salman Anjum, Head of the BSV Hub for MENA/South Asia and Chief Mate of InvoiceMate (a blockchain-based invoice management platform), remarked:

'As a Pakistani working in the blockchain industry, I am proud to help bring the power of BSV blockchain to my country. I hope this partnership prepares an entire generation of world-class blockchain talent in Pakistan."

To learn more and meet BSV leaders, attend Future Fest in Islamabad from May 13-15. Also come to Dubai, UAE in-person or watch virtually the BSV Global Blockchain Convention from May 24-26.

About the BSV Blockchain

BSV is the ideal blockchain for enterprise and government projects. With unbounded on-chain scaling, the BSV blockchain meets the needs of large-scale technology applications: high transaction volumes, fast speed, predictable low fees, micropayment capabilities, and greater data capacity. Its powerful technical capabilities enable smart contracts, tokenization, IoT device management, computation and more. As a public ledger, BSV also enables transparency, auditability and more honesty for governments, citizens and enterprises. Applications on BSV now span a wide array of industry sectors – media & entertainment, social media, online games, Metaverse/AR/VR, digital advertising, data integrity, ID management, government services, supply chain, accounting, RegTech, distributed network intelligence, Internet of Things, and financial services.

To learn more about BSV, attend in-person or virtually the BSV Global Blockchain Convention in Dubai, UAE from May 24-26.

SOURCE BSV Blockchain