BSV Blockchain Highlights Blockchain Innovation at MERGE Buenos Aires

ZUG, Switzerland, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, BSV Association (BSVA) successfully participated as a Silver Sponsor at MERGE Buenos Aires, held from March 24th to 26th at the Palacio Libertad, Argentina. The event brought together leading industry experts to explore groundbreaking advancements in blockchain and Web3 technology.

As part of its commitment to driving financial inclusion and economic growth in Latin America, BSVA actively contributed to discussions on the future of blockchain applications.

Martin Coxall, Director of Growth at BSVA, participated in two key panel discussions:

Stablecoins, CBDCs & Tokenised Cash: Implications in LatAm where discussions covered the opportunity with BSV blockchain in the region as well as the importance of monitoring the evolving regulatory situation in USA (Genius Act) & EU (MiCa).

where discussions covered the opportunity with BSV blockchain in the region as well as the importance of monitoring the evolving regulatory situation in USA (Genius Act) & EU (MiCa). The Role of Web 3.0 in Modernising the State highlighting blockchain's impact in solving societal issues in Latin America , such as identity and financial inclusion.

Martin shared that BSVA sees great potential in Argentina, Brazil and other LatAm countries, noting a growing interest in BSV with a relatively open approach to blockchain. There was significant government engagement from entities like the Central Bank of Argentina, CNV and El Salvador, as well as potential academic and strategic partnerships, including with UTN Buenos Aires and Cámara Argentina Fintech.

Eva Porras, Head of Education at BSVA delivered an insightful session titled, "Scaling for Good: How BSV is Shaping a Better World". She highlighted how BSV's key characteristics enable sustainable business solutions, emphasising its immutability, scalability, and cost-effectiveness as crucial for budgeting and risk management. She also introduced the new Teranode architecture, explaining its overlays and smart contract capabilities for diverse use cases. Finally, she noted how BSV ensures data integrity, fostering real knowledge and innovation to help build a better world.

Martin said, "MERGE Buenos Aires reaffirmed both the city's and country's commitment to digital transformation, with strong participation from government officials, blockchain experts, and industry leaders. BSVA remains dedicated to advancing the adoption of blockchain technology in Latin America and beyond."

BSVA continues to promote trust, truth, and transparency in digital transactions, supporting the development of a more inclusive and efficient global economy.

About BSV Blockchain:

BSV Blockchain is a scalable and energy-efficient public blockchain designed for enterprise and government applications, offering unbounded scaling, low transaction fees, and robust security. BSV enables businesses to build innovative blockchain-based solutions. Focused on compliance and real-world utility, BSV supports smart contracts, tokenisation, and data integrity at a global scale. The BSV Association is a Swiss-based non-profit organisation, acting as the open-source governing body and global steward of the BSV Blockchain, dedicated to advancing its adoption and utility. It supports developers, enterprises, and governments in leveraging the BSV Blockchain.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2656753/BSV_Association.jpg