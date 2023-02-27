BSV Blockchain Association announces its collaboration with Unbounded Capital's Perspectives Live Summit 2023

ZUG, Switzerland, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The BSV Blockchain Association is excited to announce its collaboration with Unbounded Capital for the upcoming Unbounded Perspectives Live Summit. Unbounded Capital are hosting the Summit to envision businesses can leverage scalable blockchains and to playa predominant role in shaping how people interact with and use the Internet in the coming decades. They are also committed to working with and helping entrepreneurs achieve that vision.

The one-day event will feature a series of talks and panels from Unbounded partners and founders, VC's and investors who are involved in building the blockchain world. Attendees can also witness talks and fireside chats, with ample time for mingling with the speakers.

Zach Resnick, Managing Partner at Unbounded said, "It is important for potential participants to chat, ask questions in person, and talk directly to people who have operated companies in the space about their experiences". He added that the summit is a terrific opportunity for key stakeholders in the blockchain and investing sectors to connect.

"This is not just my perspective, this is not just me and Unbounded Capital's perspectives, this is everyone's perspective. And if I'm personally inviting you there, I want to hear what you have to say, I want to hear and field your questions."

Full event details can be found below. You can find out more about the event and request for an invitation here.

What: The BSV Blockchain Association collaborates with Unbounded Capital's Perspectives Live Summit, to help promote a network and provide great opportunities for on-chain companies to meet experts and investors.

Who:

When: Thursday, March 9th from 9:00 am - 7:00pm CST

Where: The Perishing , Austin, TX

2415 E 5th St, Austin, TX 78702

About the BSV Blockchain Association

The BSV Blockchain Association is a non-profit association (Verein) in Switzerland, and the global industry organisation which advances the BSV blockchain (BSV). It brings together enterprises, start-up ventures, developers, merchants, exchanges, service providers, blockchain transaction processors (miners), and others in the BSV ecosystem. The Association supports BSV as the original Bitcoin, with a stable protocol and massive scaling roadmap to become the world's new money and global blockchain for enterprise. The organization seeks to build a regulation-friendly ecosystem that fosters lawful conduct while encouraging digital currency and blockchain innovation.

