Builders demonstrate autonomous AI agents transacting on chain at scale, opening a new chapter for agentic payments on BSV.

ZUG, Switzerland, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The BSV Association has announced the winners of Open Run // AgenticPay hackathon. Challenging developers to build multi-agent applications where autonomous AI systems discover each other, negotiate and exchange value through BSV micropayments. The competition ran from 6 to 17 April 2026, with judging concluding on 23 April. A total of $10,000 in prizes was distributed across five categories.

The challenge set a high bar for participation: qualifying submissions were required to demonstrate at least 1.5 million meaningful on chain transactions within a designated 24-hour window. The breadth and ambition of the winning entries reflect a developer community pushing well beyond proof-of-concept.

Grand Prize - John Calhoun | Dolphin Sense ($4,500) Dolphin Sense is an autonomous newsroom running 90 AI agents, each with a BRC-100 wallet, that discover, negotiate and settle payments via x402 micropayments. Source hashes are recorded to OP_RETURN and articles cited by transaction ID, creating a verifiable, agent-native media infrastructure.

Runner Up - Brendan Lee | Moldock ($2,500) Moldock is a distributed molecular docking calculator that coordinates compute across agents and rewards contributors with micropayments, showing how BSV's payment rails can power scientific computing markets.

Most Innovative - B0ase | bMovies ($1,000) bMovies is a 73-agent autonomous film studio with a 28-step production pipeline, BSV-21 tokens representing films and studios on mainnet, and a royalty cascade for derivative works a live thesis for reinventing UK independent film financing on chain.

Best Solo Builder - Francisco | Hormuz Shield ($1,000) Hormuz Shield provides autonomous maritime micro-insurance for vessels in conflict zones, with per-minute coverage, real-time AIS-driven risk pricing and BSV micropayments replacing static premiums.

Best MCP Use - Thomas Høiby | Peck MCP ($1,000) Peck MCP is a hosted server that gives any LLM a BSV identity, wallet and 37 tools for posting on the Bitcoin Schema social graph, shared with Twetch, Treechat and Hodlocker, installable in a single command.

Marcin Rzetecki, Head of Developer Relations at the BSV Association, said: "Open Run was never just a hackathon it was a stress test for a new economic primitive. What our builders shipped in under two weeks would have seemed theoretical twelve months ago: autonomous agents discovering each other, negotiating in real time and settling payments on chain at scale. John, Brendan, B0ase, Francisco and Thomas didn't just meet the bar they moved it. This is what agentic commerce looks like when the infrastructure is ready for it."

The BSV Association thanks all participants, community partner ESBC and the judging panel for their contributions to Open Run. Full project details are available at hackathon.bsvb.tech.

About BSV Association

BSV Association is a Switzerland based non-profit organisation that serves as the global advocate for BSV blockchain. Its mission is to advance adoption and unlock the full potential of BSV as a scalable, secure and energy-efficient public blockchain built for data integrity, enterprise solutions and government applications. The Association supports developers, enterprises and public sector institutions by fostering innovation, encouraging regulatory compliance and promoting real-world use cases that demonstrate blockchain's value on a global scale. Through education, developer engagement, strategic partnerships, public policy initiatives and technological advancement, BSV Association is committed to driving sustainable growth and long-term utility of blockchain technology.

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