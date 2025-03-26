BSV Association Joins Blockchain for Europe to Strengthen Blockchain Innovation and Policy Development

ZUG, Switzerland, March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BSV Association is pleased to announce its membership in Blockchain for Europe, reinforcing its shared commitment to advancing blockchain technology and developing a strong regulatory framework across Europe.

The BSV Association promotes the adoption and development of the BSV Blockchain, a scalable and secure platform designed for enterprise use. With capabilities that enable high transaction throughput, smart contracts and micropayments, BSV Blockchain supports a wide range of applications that drive efficiency and innovation. This mission aligns with Blockchain for Europe's objectives of fostering technological advancement and establishing robust industry standards within the European blockchain ecosystem.

Blockchain for Europe represents international blockchain industry players at the EU level. As a Brussels-based membership organisation, it brings together companies that drive innovation, integrity and empowerment through blockchain. The organisation works closely with policymakers, academics and member companies to develop a European regulatory framework that supports and promotes blockchain based innovation while ensuring consumer safety and empowering entrepreneurs in a competitive digital economy.

Ásgeir Óskarsson, Managing Director, BSV Association said, "We look forward to collaborating on policy development, education, advocacy efforts, and best practices to strengthen the future of the blockchain industry and raise awareness about the transformative potential of blockchain in Europe. As members of Blockchain for Europe, we aim to contribute proactively to discussions with European decision makers, ensuring blockchain technology's success in a way that benefits both consumers and businesses."

By joining Blockchain for Europe, BSV Association reaffirms its dedication to advancing technology through trust, transparency and truth and aligned with the best regulatory practices.

About BSV Blockchain:

BSV Blockchain is a scalable and energy-efficient public blockchain designed for enterprise and government applications, offering unbounded scaling, low transaction fees, and robust security. BSV enables businesses to build innovative blockchain-based solutions. Focused on compliance and real-world utility, BSV supports smart contracts, tokenisation, and data integrity at a global scale. The BSV Association is a Swiss-based non-profit organisation, acting as the open-source governing body and global steward of the BSV Blockchain, dedicated to advancing its adoption and utility. It supports developers, enterprises, and governments in leveraging the BSV Blockchain.