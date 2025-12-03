BSV Association Concludes MERGE Hackathon - Madrid 2025 Advancing Global Blockchain Innovation

ZUG, Switzerland, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BSV Association, the Swiss-based non-profit that serves as the global advocate for enterprise blockchain adoption, successfully concluded the MERGE Hackathon - Madrid 2025. The BSVA sponsored event brought together developers primarily from Spain to build real-world blockchain solutions while expanding the local BSV developer ecosystem.

The hackathon marked a major milestone in BSVA's efforts to connect directly with developers, by offering hands on experience, access to educational materials, real-proof-of-concept (PoC) projects, and live experimentation with the BSV blockchain.

Building on the momentum of the MERGE Tech Summit, the MERGE Hackathon challenged participants to develop real-world use cases that showcased the full potential of BSV's scalable, regulation-compliant blockchain technology.

Three partner-led challenges shaped the competition:

Mastercard challenged developers to build on automated micropayment sustem between machines, bots, or AI models using the X402 protocol on BSV.

challenged developers to build on automated micropayment sustem between machines, bots, or AI models using the X402 protocol on BSV. Fundación ONCE focused on digital inclusion, calling for accessible blockchain solutions for people with disabilities

focused on digital inclusion, calling for accessible blockchain solutions for people with disabilities Clusters Madrid challenged teams to reimagine smart-city services built around a single digital identity.

Winning projects included:

Mastercard: A micropayment tool using the X402 protocol and BSV blockchain to eliminate online ads through automated payments.

A micropayment tool using the X402 protocol and BSV blockchain to eliminate online ads through automated payments. Fundación ONCE: A blockchain-based document verification platform allowing people with disabilities to securely store, hash, and selectively share certified documentation with third parties.

A blockchain-based document verification platform allowing people with disabilities to securely store, hash, and selectively share certified documentation with third parties. Clusters Madrid: A gamified recycling solution using NFC authentication at local clean points, enabling users to track recycling activity, earn rewards, and compete on community leaderboards.

The hackathon also delivered dedicated mentorship and networking opportunities for developers building on BSV blockchain technology. By bringing together Web2 and Web3 talent, BSVA encouraged technical innovation and expanded its network of developers working on scalable, compliant blockchain solutions.

Marcin Rzetecki, Head of Developer Relations at BSV Association said, "The MERGE Hackathon is more than just a two-day event, it's about people and the passion for creating innovation in the world of new technologies. Together with our partners, we offered hackers a broad range of knowledge, from BSV technology and idea-building strategies to inspiring conversations about how to develop their projects even after the hackathon."

BSVA also established new collaborations with local universities and tech communities, laying the groundwork for future partnerships and developer initiatives. The event helped identify emerging talent and potential ambassadors who will contribute to growing the ecosystem and supporting BSV blockchain adoption across their regions.

About BSV Association

BSV Association is a Switzerland based non-profit organisation that serves as the global advocate for the BSV blockchain. Its mission is to advance adoption and unlock the full potential of BSV as a scalable, secure, energy-efficient public blockchain built for data integrity, enterprise solutions, and government applications. The Association supports developers, enterprises, and public sector institutions by fostering innovation, encouraging regulatory compliance, and promoting real-world use cases that demonstrate blockchain's value on a global scale. Through education, developer engagement, strategic partnerships, public policy initiatives, and technological advancement, BSV Association is committed to driving sustainable growth and long-term utility of blockchain technology.

