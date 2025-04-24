BSV Association and EU4Advice's Set the Agenda at Green Minds Gather: Advancing Governance and Traceability in EU Agrifood

ZUG, Switzerland, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BSV Association (BSVA) is pleased to announce its support and initiative alignment with EU4Advice at Green Minds Gather, a key agrifood policy event taking place at Copenhagen Business School in Denmark, from April 29th – 30th. As a paid-for service and underwriting agency, EU4Advice is known for bringing in high-value networking opportunities among senior leaders and government officials. At Green Minds Gather, EU4Advice will serve as BSVA's advocacy partner, representing the association and helping to highlight the potential of blockchain for governance and traceability in agriculture throughout Europe.

Organised by Centre for Sustainable Agrifood Systems (START) which is a research-based collaboration platform, Green Minds Gather is a conference bringing together 500+ key stakeholders, including EU policymakers, agrifood professionals, and researchers. The ambition of Green Minds Gather is to help form the basis for future research, solutions and political initiatives concerning the agrifood sector. Based on input from the conference, START will outline policy suggestions and future-oriented research directions in a policy input paper to be published in connection with Denmark taking over the EU presidency mid 2025.

The event aligns with BSVA's broader focus on sustainability, particularly in supporting innovative governance models, sustainability in food and new ways to create regenerative economies. The association recognises that the BSV blockchain can be a powerful enabler of transparency and trust throughout the agrifood supply chain.

BSVA's involvement in Green Minds Gather reflects its role as a bridge builder, connecting local food movements with a global digital infrastructure

Ásgeir Óskarsson, Managing Director, BSV Association said, "Sustainable transformation in agriculture requires traceability, collaboration and innovation and EU4Advice is a key driver in making this happen. Blockchain technology plays a vital role in this transformation and BSV Blockchain is key to the initiative as it can enable smart contracts, and royalty-based NFTs and well as utility tokens to reward contributors. These tools support real-time monitoring, contamination prevention, and recall management – strengthening the supply chain from farm to fork."

Mark Frederiks, representing Amped and EU4Advice, will lead an interactive session on developing localised food systems and short food supply chains.

As the world faces rising food insecurity, the ability to track produce from source to shelf is critical. Blockchain offers a practical, scalable response, ensuring both integrity and fair remuneration across the supply chain.

BSVA continues to support the E4U initiative before, during and after Green Minds Gather showcasing how blockchain backed governance models can lead the way in sustainable agrifood innovation. The association will contribute to a policy input paper aimed at policy-and decision-makers, to be published by START during Denmark's EU presidency in July 2025, with contributions from Connor Murray, Director of Stewardship.

About BSV Blockchain:

BSV Blockchain is a scalable and energy-efficient public blockchain designed for enterprise and government applications, offering unbounded scaling, low transaction fees, and robust security. BSV enables businesses to build innovative blockchain-based solutions. Focused on compliance and real-world utility, BSV supports smart contracts, tokenisation, and data integrity at a global scale. The BSV Association is a Swiss-based non-profit organisation, acting as the open-source governing body and global steward of the BSV Blockchain, dedicated to advancing its adoption and utility. It supports developers, enterprises, and governments in leveraging the BSV Blockchain.