BST Partners with Symmetry for SAP Cloud Hosting Platform

SOFIA, Bulgaria, and BROOKFIELD, Wisconsin, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Symmetry, a leader in enterprise application management, hybrid cloud hosting and GRC solutions, and Business Services & Technologies (BST), a leading IT consultancy and SAP Gold partner, today announced a partnership that combines BST's SAP consulting services with Symmetry's cloud hosting infrastructure for enterprises migrating from on-premise SAP environments to the cloud. Based in Bulgaria and serving enterprises across EMEA, BST helps high-growth organizations implement, manage, transform and optimize SAP environments with particular expertise in the telecom, manufacturing and pharmaceutical industries.

Through the partnership, BST is able to offer its customers Symmetry's private cloud platform along with its own SAP application and infrastructure management services as a single, comprehensive solution for enterprises. BST offers a full range of IT advisory, assessment, business case, program management, business intelligence, digital transformation and enterprise architecture and infrastructure optimization services.

"As our customers migrate to the cloud, the security and privacy of their SAP data is a primary concern. The proven enterprise-grade performance, reliability and security of Symmetry's cloud platform provides the ideal infrastructure partner for us," said Gertcho Karakachev, Managing Director at BST. "In addition, our customers recognize the competitive advantage of deploying their critical business data on infrastructure that is tuned and optimized to SAP's unique performance and reliability requirements by SAP technology experts. Unlike the one-size fits all approach of generic private and public clouds, this is a true differentiator."

The partners are already working with a number of enterprises, including an initial deployment with Toplivo. One of the oldest public companies in Bulgaria, Toplivo is a leading retailer and distributor of construction materials, heating materials and fuels to businesses and consumers with more than 800 employees and 200 retail locations across Bulgaria. The company turned to BST to implement SAP S/4HANA with an initial focus on an innovative point-of-sale (POS) system. The new system will provide promotion management, merchandise planning and omnichannel inventory visibility, availability and sourcing details – all delivered from S/4HANA applications hosted in Symmetry's cloud platform.

"Our project with BST and Symmetry is resulting in advanced S/4HANA systems on secure, reliable and high-performance cloud infrastructure that is being delivered on budget and with a high level of service. Their proactive approach underscores that they are true partners aligned to our business goals and not just vendors," said Preslav Kozovski, CEO at Toplivo.

Delivered on a state-of-the-art technology platform across five global hosting locations, Symmetry's SAP cloud platform is backed by next-generation monitoring and 99.999% uptime Service Level Agreements. As a result of the partnership, BST's customers have access to the cloud infrastructure and local support their mission-critical SAP applications require.

"As organizations continue to embark on digital transformation initiatives leveraging SAP HANA and S/4HANA, they require deep expertise and experience from their service providers to help them design, migrate and manage their SAP environments across diverse cloud infrastructures," said Kurt Andersen, Chief Marketing Officer of Symmetry. "BST shares our customer-centric approach to engagements that gives customers flexibility in terms of the design, technology options and overall cost of their digital transformation projects."

About BST

BST is an IT services and solutions provider, primarily engaged with SAP Implementation and Support, IT Infrastructure services, Information Security solutions, Business development and Project Management, operating successfully in Europe, Middle East and the USA. The company has strong expertise in SAP S/4 HANA and HANA DB migration, Industry solutions: Retail, Manufacturing, Automotive, etc., HANA Modelling, PI/HCI, HCP, SAP BI, SAP CRM/C4C/C4S, SAP ARIBA/ARIBA SNAP, SAP HYBRIS (B2B, B2C, B2B2C, Marketing). BST is delivering 24*7 Dedicated Support in different time zones and languages, SAP implementation, software development with dedicated teams with various expertise (ABAP, UI5, Fiori, Java, Hybris, Cloud studio, etc.).

The company is an SAP Partner for sales, implementation and support, having become a Partner Centre of Expertise, certified by SAP SE. Learn more at https://bst.bg

About Symmetry

Symmetry™, a Secure-24 | NTT Ltd company, manages complex SAP implementations on a global scale for more than 200 of the world's leading enterprises. With its proprietary client-centric business model – The Symmetry Way – combined with the industry's most advanced SAP hosting platform and industry leading ControlPanelGRC® software suite, Symmetry delivers expert, high-touch SAP application management services across all deployment environments, including on-premise, hosted, and private, public and hybrid cloud. With more than 22 years in business, Symmetry has built a base of expertise unmatched by any other independent SAP service provider. An SAP partner since 2005, Symmetry is certified in SAP Hosting, Cloud and SAP HANA® Operations. Symmetry is based in Brookfield, Wis. with locations across North America and Europe. Learn more at https://symmetrycorp.com

