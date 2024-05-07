BSM Partners Opens European Office

BENTONVILLE, Ark., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BSM Partners, the largest full-service pet care research, consulting, and strategy-to-shelf product innovation firm, announced the expansion of its global footprint with the opening of the firm's first European office.

Émilie Mesnier, a BSM Partners veteran who currently serves as the firm's Director of Product Innovation, has been named Vice President for European Operations and will oversee an office in Nantes, France. A native of France, Mesnier has more than 17 years of industry experience and holds a master's degree in food science from Agrosup Dijon.

"We help our clients unlock new markets by providing an unparalleled suite of services that cannot be matched," said Mesnier. "My team and I look forward to growing the firm's presence throughout Europe."

BSM Partners' multidisciplinary team of PhDs, consumer scientists, engineers, psychologists, board-certified veterinarians and nutritionists have more than 550 years of cumulative technical experience. The firm offers a wide array of services, including research, product innovation, FSQAR, nutrition services, veterinary services, transformation, operations support, and engineering.

"We offer a seamless business approach to bringing innovative pet products to the European and U.S. markets," said Brent Kirn, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at BSM Partners. "Speed to market is key for growth in the ever changing and evolving pet food landscape. Experience counts."

Nate Thomas, Founder and Partner of BSM Partners, said, "Innovation knows no borders, and neither do we. This development means expanded support for our European clients who wish to grow globally, as well as American clients who want to thrive in Europe."

