BSH earns the Best Place to Work certification in Egypt for 2021

CAIRO, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BSH Home Appliances, Europe's number 1 and one of world's leading home appliances company, has recently been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Egypt for 2021. Following an unprecedented year of challenges and workplace disruption with the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, the employees of BSH Egypt continued to enjoy working at the organisation and considered the company a great employer. In addition, the company succeeded in creating a culture that supports a vibrant and diverse workforce of highly skilled people who work together to deliver the best products and services to customers in Egypt.

Best Places to Work is an international certification program, considered as the 'Platinum Standard' in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, providing employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and the satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions.

Luis Alvarez, CEO for BSH Egypt "Great Congrats!! As an employer, the most important thing when it comes to making promises to your employees and candidates is, that you do as you say. BSH Believes to be doing a great job keeping its promises. For us, growth is found in the notion of knowing that small things can make a big difference. It's rooted in our products, embedded in our culture, and it empowers us to take a critical view of the status quo. Growth should be for everyone.

Be loved. Be bold. Be authentic."

Ahmed Riad, CFO for BSH Egypt "Big Applause!! This recognition is a witness to the immense contributions from our team who enabled us to remain at the forefront of development transformations. Being recognized as the top employer strengthens our resolve to build future leaders who uphold BSH's meritocratic tradition, deep-rooted values of integrity, respect, pioneering, responsibility and leading with purpose at work and beyond. This is only the beginning to the journey of WE LEAD BSH."

Heba Elsherif, HR Manager added "This award tells us we're doing a lot of things right. It also tells us where we need to focus and improve. We're committed to our employees' success and developing a sustainable Employer of Choice culture for many years to come, This certification provided us a great recognition, but most importantly, it will help us become the best of the best."

ABOUT BEST PLACES TO WORK PROGRAM

Best Places To Work is the most definitive 'Employer of Choice' certification that organizations aspire to achieve. The program certifies and recognizes leading workplaces in many countries around the world with its proprietary assessment that analyzes a company's attractiveness through a two-step process focusing on 8 Workplace factors.

