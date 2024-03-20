Bruynzeel secures its largest contract to equip The National Archives of Sweden

PANNINGEN, The Netherlands and HÄRNÖSAND, Sweden, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bruynzeel Storage Systems has received the largest order in its history to provide mobile storage solutions for the National Archives of Sweden. The National Archives ('Riksarkivet') is building a new 34,000 m² accommodation in the Swedish city of Härnösand. The building will also house the national archive of the Swedish Tax Agency. The new building will not only give the National Archives more space, but it will also contribute to greater sustainability, with Bruynzeel's solution. The target is to handover the building in 2025. The contract for Bruynzeel involves a maximum value of € 19 million.

Framework agreement

The National Archives, together with the Swedish Tax Administration, has carried out a tender regarding a framework agreement. Both organisations need new and larger accommodation due to the growth of their archives. The National Archives of Sweden originated in 1618 and keeps crucial records of the regional and national government, the legal system and the education system. In Härnösand, many federal collections will be added to its existing collection in the coming years. The Swedish Tax Administration - responsible for taxes, property valuation and population registration, among other things - is centralising all its archives at this new location.

Alexander Collot d'Escury, CEO of Bruynzeel Storage Systems, said: "We are extremely proud that the management of the National Archives of Sweden has chosen Bruynzeel for the storage of its important documents. Important in securing the contract was not only a high degree of reliability and optimized ergonomic design of the systems to be delivered, but also a long service life and the use of environmentally friendly storage solutions. As the Footprint Reduction company, being Climate Neutral since 3 years in our own operations, and supplying leading storage solutions with the lowest CO2 Footprint in the world, we are thrilled to have been awarded this contract. We help organizations minimize their CO2 emissions and footprint".

Bruynzeel Storage Systems achieved last year - its then - largest deal of its existence (€18 million) with the storage of art at the new Royal British Columbia Museum in Canada. It is one of the most important history museums in Canada with a collection of more than 7 million artefacts.

Mobile storage systems

By opting for a mobile storage solution with a movable aisle, the National Archives building' is used as efficiently as possible. This saves money, time and CO2 emissions. Space requirements can thus be reduced by up to 50%. As a significant part of the collection being stored is irreplaceable, the quality requirements in the tendering process were stringent to ensure the preservation of all documents. The estimated length of the archive adds up to about 225 kilometres and contains a total of about 20,000 drawers.

Bruynzeel is the European market leader in storage systems for archives, libraries and museums and is the world's most sustainable manufacturer. In recent years, the Dutch company has installed archive systems for dozens of leading organisations such as the BBC, British National Archives, Credit Suisse, European Parliament, Finnish National Archives, Municipality of Amsterdam, KPMG, Rabobank and Vatican City and last year made major inroads in the North American market with the acquisition of Delta Designs Ltd.

About Bruynzeel Storage Systems

Bruynzeel Storage Systems was founded in 1953 as part of the Bruynzeel Group and became independent in the 1980s. The company operates in the museum, archive, library and office markets, with customers including the Louvre in Paris and Abu Dhabi, the Boijmans van Beuningen Depot, the UK government's National Archives, The University of St Andrews and Schiphol Airport. The Netherlands-based company is also growing rapidly in mobile storage solutions for healthcare, retail, industry, offices, data centres and vertical farming.

Bruynzeel Storage Systems is the European market leader for innovative and space-saving mobile storage systems. Bruynzeel supplies mobile storage systems worldwide with the most innovative functionality and safety for users and objects. Bruynzeel helps these organisations use their space as efficiently and effectively as possible. Less space required means lower costs and has a huge positive impact on the carbon footprint. Bruynzeel itself is climate neutral in its own operations (Scope 1 and Scope 2¹). Its solutions have the lowest carbon footprint in the industry. As 'The Footprint Reduction Company', Bruynzeel's mission is to support organisations in reducing their carbon footprint.

In early 2023, Delta Design Ltd became part of the Bruynzeel Storage Group. Delta Designs is a leader in North America for the storage of museum, university and research institution collections and is known for its high-quality custom-made museum cabinets. Delta has worked with leading institutions such as the Guggenheim Museum, Metropolitan Museum of Art, MIT Museum, Museum of Fine Arts, the Smithsonian, the Art Institute of Chicago, Yale, Harvard and many other notable Ivy League Universities.

In addition to its own 11 offices in Europe and the United States, Bruynzeel operates through an extensive network of long-term partners & distributors in Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, North America, Australia and Asia. All systems are produced at its factories in the Netherlands and America and with its best-in-class manufacturing process, Bruynzeel is able to deliver mobile storage systems of high quality and design with very short production and delivery times.

