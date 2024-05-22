Bruynzeel accelerates its ambition to reach Net Zero by 2035

PANNINGEN, Netherlands, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bruynzeel Storage Systems announces a significant milestone in its journey towards a sustainable future. Bruynzeel today unveils its updated CSR policy, which outlines the accelerated journey towards Net Zero 2035, highlighting key priorities and initiatives. From environmental stewardship to social responsibility and corporate governance, it summarizes the holistic approach towards creating a healthy planet, aligned with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The road to Net Zero 2035

Bruynzeel is proud to announce its accelerated Net Zero Journey. The new ambition is to reach 'Net Zero' emissions (Scope 1, 2 and 3, GHG protocol1) by latest 2035, 15 years ahead of the Paris climate agreement and 10 years earlier than its previous commitment (Net Zero by 2045) in 2021. This bold move signifies the dedication to continue to lead the change towards a sustainable future.

Bruynzeel systems already have the lowest CO2 footprint in the industry, as the company has been climate-neutral in its own operations (Scope 1 and 2) since 2021, audited and assured by Deloitte. Bruynzeel has committed to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi2) and attained a silver rating with Ecovadis3 since 2022, ranking amongst the top 20% of sustainable companies.

Material transition is critical

A critical element to achieve our 'Net Zero' ambition is to further drive the material transition. As steel and steel related products account for nearly 90% of its scope 3 impact, the focus on increasing the adoption speed of Bruynzeel GreenSteel® is key. This steel reduces its environmental impact by over 91%. To offer this, Bruynzeel is currently collaborating, amongst others, with Arcelor Mittal and their accredited XCarb® certificates.

In the coming years we have the ambition to also introduce the next big milestone with Bruynzeel GreenSteel® 2.0, steel production using new technology - e.g. hydrogen based - moving towards carbon neutral steel. Bruynzeel's ambition is to significantly increase its production mix with GreenSteel® towards 100% by 2030.

Bruynzeel is currently the only player in our industry to use a special production process with a high proportion of non-galvanised and unoiled materials (> 95% and >80% respectively). This results in large-scale savings in the use of energy, CO2, water, and chemicals in the production process.

Alexander Collot d'Escury, CEO of Bruynzeel Storage Systems, said: "In a world where we see continuously growing populations and where space is a valuable and scarce asset, the need for space saving solutions and how to use space in the most sustainable and efficient way, is vital. We recognize that our company has an important part to play in helping organizations worldwide to reduce their physical and environmental footprint. Optimizing space saves cost, time and CO2 emissions for our clients. I am pleased to introduce our updated CSR Policy, showcasing our achievements and outlining our commitments, priorities, and initiatives towards our journey to Net Zero 2035. I believe that this framework represents a crucial step towards an ESG centric business model aligned with the UN SDGs."

Alternative to new construction

According to the UN4 buildings are responsible for nearly 40% of annual CO2 emissions worldwide. When more space is needed organizations frequently overlook the possibility of utilising their existing floor space smarter. By using mobile storage solutions, optimisations of more than 50% can be reached. Making better use of existing space can bring huge savings. This also avoids adding unnecessary additional utility costs for heating, cooling, lighting and cleaning additional areas. Besides savings on investments, lead times for planning and building permits, building materials and labour capacity challenges, the CO2 impact that can be reduced in this way over 20 years is significant: up to 90%! By applying Bruynzeel GreenSteel® this could further increase to 99%.

About Bruynzeel Storage Systems

Bruynzeel Storage Systems was founded in 1953 as part of the Bruynzeel Group and became independent in the 1980s. The company operates in the museum, archive, library and office markets, with customers including the Louvre in Paris and Abu Dhabi, the Boijmans van Beuningen Depot, the UK government's National Archives and the University of St Andrews. The Netherlands-based company is also growing rapidly in mobile storage solutions for healthcare, retail, industry, offices, data centres and vertical farming.

Bruynzeel Storage Systems is the European market leader for innovative and space-saving mobile storage systems. Bruynzeel supplies mobile storage systems worldwide with the most innovative functionality and safety for users and objects. Bruynzeel helps these organisations use their space as efficiently and effectively as possible. Less space required means lower costs and has a huge positive impact on the carbon footprint. Bruynzeel itself is climate neutral in its own operations (Scope 1 and Scope 21) since 2021. Its solutions have the lowest carbon footprint in the industry. As 'The Footprint Reduction Company', Bruynzeel's mission is to support organisations in reducing their carbon footprint.

In early 2023, Delta Design Ltd became part of the Bruynzeel Storage Group. Delta Designs is a leader in North America for the storage of museum, university and research institution collections and is known for its high-quality custom-made museum cabinets. Delta has worked with leading institutions such as the Guggenheim Museum, Metropolitan Museum of Art, MIT Museum, Museum of Fine Arts, the Smithsonian, the Art Institute of Chicago, Yale, Harvard and many other notable Ivy League Universities.

In addition to its own 11 offices in Europe and the United States, Bruynzeel operates through an extensive network of long-term partners & distributors in Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, North America, Australia and Asia. All systems are produced at its factories in the Netherlands and the United States. With its best-in-class manufacturing processes, Bruynzeel is able to deliver mobile storage systems of high quality and design with very short production and delivery times.

