Brushless DC Motor Market to Reach $72.24 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 8.1% CAGR: AMR

PORTLAND, Ore., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Brushless DC Motors Market by Rotor type (Inner Rotor, Outer Rotor), by Power range (0-750 W, 751 W- 3 KW, More Than 3 KW), by Speed (Less Than 500 RPM, 501 To 2000 RPM, 2001 To 10,000 RPM, More Than 10,000 RPM), by End user (Industrial Machinery, Automotive, Healthcare, HVAC Industry, Power tools, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030". As per the report, the global brushless DC motor industry was accounted for $33.15 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $72.24 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

High use of brushless DC motors as servomotors, adoption of brushless DC motors in various applications, and benefits of brushless DC motors over brushed DC motors have boosted the growth of the global brushless DC motors market. However, high initial cost of investment & complexity and decline in automobile manufacturing hinder the market growth. On the contrary, shift of the global automobile industry toward electric vehicles would open new opportunities in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic led to slowdown of production of brushless DC motors and decline in demand for automotive reflected negatively on the demand for brushless DC motors.

The prolonged lockdown in major countries disrupted the supply chain and restrictions on import-export of non-essential items during the pandemic increased the prices of raw materials.

However, as the world is getting back on track, the demand for automotive vehicles is expected to rise, which would boost the brushless DC motors demand.

The inner rotor segment held the largest share

By rotor type, the inner rotor held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global brushless DC motors market, as it offers fast speed and acceleration as well as compact and high torque. However, the outer rotor segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period, as they are widely used in hard disk drive motors and spindle motors.

The blowing agent segment dominated the market

By end user, the automotive segment held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-third of the global brushless DC motors market, as these motors offer greater output torque, and are used to adjust seats in automobiles. However, the healthcare segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.9% from 2021 to 2030, due to applications of brushless DC motor in respiratory and ventilation devices.

Asia-Pacific , followed by North America , held the largest share

By region, the market across Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, dominated in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the global brushless DC motors market. Furthermore, the region is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period, owing to rise in infrastructure spending for development of airports, metros, commercial establishments, and healthcare & hospitality supplements.

Major market players

Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

Arc Systems Inc.

AMETEK Inc.

Faulhaber Group

Buhler Motor GmbH

Maxon motors AG

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

Nidec Corporation

MinebeaMitsumi Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Oriental Motor Co. Ltd.

