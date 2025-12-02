BrowserStack's AI Agent Cuts Test Case Creation Time by 90%

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BrowserStack , the world's leading software testing platform, today announced the Test Case Generator Agent , an AI-powered solution that generates production-ready test cases in under a minute.

Test case creation is one of QA's heaviest lifts. Teams spend countless hours interpreting vague inputs, uncovering edge cases, and manually crafting test scenarios. What makes it even more challenging is the chaos of fragmented requirements, scattered across Jira, Confluence, PDFs, Figma files, screenshots, and even Slack—creating confusion, missed scenarios, and painful delays.

The Test Case Generator Agent changes this. Built on 14 years of testing expertise, it analyzes fragmented requirements and instantly generates context-rich test cases, auto-filling key fields like description, preconditions, test steps, and expected results. Instead of writing from scratch, teams review, refine, and move straight to execution.

Key capabilities:

Instant test case creation: Convert any requirement artifact including Jira stories, PRDs, images, Confluence, figma design files and more into ready-to-run test cases.

Convert any requirement artifact including Jira stories, PRDs, images, Confluence, figma design files and more into ready-to-run test cases. Smarter coverage: Surfaces high-value scenarios and edge cases using signals from project testing history.

Surfaces high-value scenarios and edge cases using signals from project testing history. Flexible AI-assisted workflows: Refine results with simple prompts, handle unstructured inputs, and export in BDD or multilingual formats.

"We saw QA teams drowning in manual test creation while generic AI tools fell short of real-world testing needs," said Ritesh Arora, Co-founder & CEO, BrowserStack. "That's where the Test Case Generator comes in. What takes under a minute today, we're pushing to get down to seconds. QA teams shouldn't be buried in documentation, rather be busy uncovering real issues and improving product quality. This agent gives that time back."

Early adopters report 90% faster test case creation and 50% better coverage. The Test Case Generator Agent is available now within BrowserStack Test Management , part of a growing suite of AI agents that streamline testing across the lifecycle.

About BrowserStack

BrowserStack is the world's leading software testing platform, powered by AI to help developers and QA teams deliver quality software at speed. Trusted by over 50,000 teams, including Amazon, Microsoft, and NVIDIA, BrowserStack powers more than three million tests every day across 21 global data centers. The platform gives teams instant access to over 30,000 real devices and browsers.

Founded in 2011, BrowserStack is a privately held company backed by Accel, Bond, and Insight Partners. For more information, visit https://www.browserstack.com.

