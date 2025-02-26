BrowserStack Unveils Comprehensive Test Platform to Transform Software Testing in the AI Era

Build the test stack your team wants with an open, flexible platform featuring AI-powered testing workflows

DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BrowserStack, the world's leading software testing platform, today announced the launch of its comprehThe BrowserStack Test Platform addresses ensive Test Platform, designed to revolutionize how engineering teams approach software testing in an AI-driven world.

BrowserStack Test Platform

The BrowserStack Test Platform processes over one billion tests yearly for seven million developers and testers across 135 countries, making it the most widely used testing platform globally. By enabling users to simplify their toolchain into a single platform, BrowserStack eliminates fragmentation, reduces costs, and improves productivity.

In today's digital landscape, customer expectations for flawless software experiences have reached unprecedented levels. Given the DevOps transformation, engineering teams face mounting pressure to deliver high-quality software while maintaining rapid release cycles. This challenge is further amplified by the transformative potential of AI in testing, which promises substantial productivity gains but requires the right foundation to be effective.

"Engineering teams today face dual challenges: optimizing testing costs while figuring out how to effectively implement AI in their testing workflows," said Ritesh Arora, CEO & Co-founder of BrowserStack. "Our vision for the Test Platform goes beyond providing tools—we're fundamentally transforming how teams approach quality. By unifying the testing ecosystem and embedding AI throughout the testing lifecycle, we're enabling teams to achieve up to 50% productivity gains while expanding test coverage."

The fragmentation in traditional testing toolchains has created significant challenges for development teams. According to a Forrester report, development teams face a "DevOps tax" of approximately 10% - meaning 10% of their team is dedicated solely to maintaining the DevOps toolchain. Despite this investment, Forrester Analytics reveals that release velocity has remained stagnant over the past five years, highlighting the urgent need for a more integrated approach.

The BrowserStack Test Platform addresses these challenges through a comprehensive suite of capabilities:

Faster Test Cycles with Test Automation: The platform provides enterprise-grade infrastructure for browser and mobile app testing, with options for BrowserStack cloud or self-hosted setups on major cloud providers. This helps improve automation scale, speed, reliability and efficiency. Advanced features include AI-driven failed test analysis, test orchestration, and self-healing capabilities, all designed to maximize automation ROI.

The platform provides enterprise-grade infrastructure for browser and mobile app testing, with options for BrowserStack cloud or self-hosted setups on major cloud providers. This helps improve automation scale, speed, reliability and efficiency. Advanced features include AI-driven failed test analysis, test orchestration, and self-healing capabilities, all designed to maximize automation ROI. BrowserStack AI Agents: The platform's AI agents transform every aspect of the testing lifecycle, from planning to validation. The comprehensive platform comes with a unified data store that ensures AI gets rich context and, as a result, helps teams achieve greater testing accuracy.

The platform's AI agents transform every aspect of the testing lifecycle, from planning to validation. The comprehensive platform comes with a unified data store that ensures AI gets rich context and, as a result, helps teams achieve greater testing accuracy. Comprehensive Test Coverage: Teams can ensure thorough testing across 20,000+ real devices and 3,500+ browser-desktop combinations. The platform includes tools for advanced accessibility testing to meet ADA & WCAG compliance and visual testing powered by BrowserStack Visual AI Engine, ensuring pixel-perfect user interfaces.

Teams can ensure thorough testing across 20,000+ real devices and 3,500+ browser-desktop combinations. The platform includes tools for advanced accessibility testing to meet ADA & WCAG compliance and visual testing powered by BrowserStack Visual AI Engine, ensuring pixel-perfect user interfaces. Test & Quality Insights: Organizations gain a single-pane executive view of quality metrics, comprehensive test reporting, debugging, analytics with Test Observability, and AI-powered Test Management. This consolidation of test data and analytics enables teams to make informed decisions and continuously improve their testing processes.

Organizations gain a single-pane executive view of quality metrics, comprehensive test reporting, debugging, analytics with Test Observability, and AI-powered Test Management. This consolidation of test data and analytics enables teams to make informed decisions and continuously improve their testing processes. Open and Flexible Platform: The platform eliminates fragmented toolchains through uniform workflows and consistent user experiences, reducing context switching and implementation overhead. With 100+ integrations for automation frameworks, CI/CD, project management, and more, it's an open and flexible platform designed to fit any workflow. This integrated approach significantly reduces the total cost of ownership while improving team productivity.

"Our team of 500+ developers has built the Test Platform with a singular focus: making testing seamless for development teams," said Nakul Aggarwal, CTO and Co-founder of BrowserStack. "From our SDK that enables zero-code changes to enterprise-grade security and compliance, private network testing capabilities, and unified test monitoring—every feature has been designed to eliminate friction from the testing process while maintaining the highest standards of security and reliability."

The impact of BrowserStack's unified approach is already evident among enterprise customers. "With BrowserStack, we have saved up to 80% of our quality automation costs. Partnering with BrowserStack is quite productive," said Darius Dumitrescu, Global Technical Delivery Manager at L'Oréal Website Factory.

By 2026, the platform will support over 30 distinct testing products, making it the most comprehensive testing solution in the industry. This expansion reflects BrowserStack's commitment to meeting the evolving needs of modern development teams.

To learn more about how BrowserStack Test Platform can transform your test stack and accelerate software delivery, click here.

About BrowserStack

BrowserStack is the world's leading software testing platform powering over two million tests every day across 19 global data centers. BrowserStack helps Amazon, NVIDIA, MongoDB, Microsoft, X, and over 50,000 customers deliver quality software at speed by moving testing to their Cloud. BrowserStack's platform provides instant access to 20,000+ real mobile devices on a highly reliable cloud infrastructure that effortlessly scales as testing needs grow. With BrowserStack, Dev and QA teams can move fast while delivering an amazing experience for every customer.

Founded in 2011, BrowserStack is a privately held company backed by Accel, Bond, and Insight Partners. For more information, visit https://www.browserstack.com.

Media Contact

Press Relations Team

press@browserstack.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2628198/BrowserStack_Test_Platform.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2490455/BrowserStack_Logo.jpg