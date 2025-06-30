BrowserStack Launches Suite of AI Agents to Redefine Software Quality at Scale

DUBLIN, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BrowserStack, the world's leading software testing platform, today announced the launch of BrowserStack AI, a suite of AI agents integrated throughout the testing lifecycle to help software teams accelerate release cycles, improve test coverage, and boost productivity by up to 50%.

For most engineering teams, testing remains a major bottleneck. Analyzing requirements and writing effective test cases is time-consuming. Automated tests are often flaky or break with UI changes, requiring tedious maintenance. BrowserStack AI addresses these challenges with AI agents purpose-built for modern QA and development workflows.

"We looked at where teams spend the most time in testing, and reimagined it with AI at the core," said Ritesh Arora, CEO and Co-founder of BrowserStack. "Our early results are game-changing, the Test Case Generator delivers 90% faster test creation with 91% accuracy, something generic LLMs can't achieve."

Unlike generic copilots, BrowserStack AI agents are integrated into BrowserStack products, drawing context-aware insights from a unified data store across the testing lifecycle.

Starting today, teams can access five new agents:

Test Case Generator Agent : Transforms PRDs and user stories into detailed test cases, reducing test creation time by over 90%.

: Transforms PRDs and user stories into detailed test cases, reducing test creation time by over 90%. Low-Code Authoring Agent : Converts test cases into reliable, low-code automated tests up to 10x faster.

: Converts test cases into reliable, low-code automated tests up to 10x faster. Self-Healing Agent : Fixes test failures caused by UI changes, reducing automation build failures by 40%.

: Fixes test failures caused by UI changes, reducing automation build failures by 40%. A11y Issue Detection Agent : Detects accessibility issues like missing alt text, low color contrast, and broken keyboard navigation with clear remediation insights.

: Detects accessibility issues like missing alt text, low color contrast, and broken keyboard navigation with clear remediation insights. Visual Review Agent: Filters out unnecessary pixel-level differences and highlights meaningful UI changes for 3x faster approvals.

With 20+ AI agents in development, these five represent the beginning of BrowserStack's comprehensive AI-powered testing ecosystem.

"We've seen test cases increase fourfold using BrowserStack AI," said Greg Ward, Senior QA Engineer at Curry's. "Our teams are uncovering new edge cases and expanding their test coverage dramatically."

BrowserStack AI's capabilities extend beyond the platform through the BrowserStack MCP Server, an innovative integration layer that enables developers and testers to test from their IDEs, LLMs or any other MCP-enabled client. Supporting popular AI tools including GitHub Copilot, Cursor, and Claude, the MCP server reduces context switching and enables teams to access enterprise-grade testing capabilities through natural language interactions.

With over 700 engineers working on its AI agent ecosystem, BrowserStack is committed to making intelligent, AI-assisted testing the standard for modern software teams.

About BrowserStack

BrowserStack is the world's leading software testing platform, powered by AI to help developers and QA teams deliver quality software at speed. Trusted by over 50,000 teams, including Amazon, Microsoft, and NVIDIA, BrowserStack powers more than three million tests every day across 21 global data centers. The platform gives teams instant access to over 30,000 real devices and browsers.

Founded in 2011, BrowserStack is a privately held company backed by Accel, Bond, and Insight Partners. For more information, visit browserstack.com.

