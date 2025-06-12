BrowserStack Becomes the First Platform to Enable Playwright Testing on Real iOS Devices with Safari

DUBLIN, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BrowserStack , the world's leading software testing platform, today announced support for Playwright tests on real iOS devices with Safari—becoming the first platform to close one of the most persistent gaps in browser test automation.

Playwright has become one of the most popular test automation frameworks globally. However, until now, developers and QA engineers couldn't use it to test websites on real iOS devices with Safari. They had to rely on Playwright's desktop browser emulation, which often misses real iOS device-specific issues and edge cases—resulting in false positives and incomplete test coverage.

"With iOS driving 28% of global web traffic, testing Safari on real iOS devices was the biggest missing piece in Playwright," said Nakul Aggarwal, CTO and Co-founder of BrowserStack. "Now, teams can confidently run Playwright tests on real iOS devices, ensuring consistent, reliable results across different browsers and devices."

BrowserStack Automate now supports Playwright tests on real iPhones and iPads using Safari, enabling teams to:

Run parallel tests across 1000+ real iOS and Android device-browser combinations

Get accurate, reliable results with real-device testing

Capture network, video, and text logs in one place for faster debugging

Simulate real-world conditions—such as location, network speed, timezone, and orientation

"With BrowserStack, we have saved up to 80% of our quality automation costs. We can test on two times more devices and browsers and up to three times more website sampling from releases," said Darius Dumitrescu, Global Technical Delivery Manager at L'Oréal.

Playwright testing on real iOS devices with Safari is now available on BrowserStack Automate. Try now for free .

About BrowserStack

BrowserStack is the world's leading software testing platform powering over two million tests every day across 19 global data centers. BrowserStack helps Amazon, NVIDIA, MongoDB, Microsoft, X, and over 50,000 customers deliver quality software at speed by moving testing to their Cloud. BrowserStack's platform provides instant access to 20,000+ real mobile devices on a highly reliable cloud infrastructure that effortlessly scales as testing needs grow. With BrowserStack, Dev and QA teams can move fast while delivering an amazing experience for every customer.



Founded in 2011, BrowserStack is a privately held company backed by Accel, Bond, and Insight Partners. For more information, visit https://www.browserstack.com.

