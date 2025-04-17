BrowserStack Announces Flagship Conference Breakpoint 2025: Exploring the New Era of AI-Powered Testing

DUBLIN, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BrowserStack , the world's leading software testing platform, today announced Breakpoint 2025, its flagship annual conference from May 13-15, 2025. The virtual event, themed 'AI Agents: The New Era of Intelligent Testing', will gather over 20,000 developers, QA professionals, and industry leaders worldwide.

Building on the previous success of 10,000+ registrations in 2023, this year's program focuses on three transformative areas: AI-powered testing innovations, robust automation frameworks, and inclusive accessibility practices.

"I'm absolutely thrilled about this year's Breakpoint lineup – we've assembled the brightest minds tackling the most challenging aspects of modern testing," said Ritesh Arora, CEO and Co-founder of BrowserStack. "From groundbreaking AI advancements, creating robust test automation frameworks to making accessibility testing truly intuitive, we're covering what matters most to today's development teams."

Key sessions include:

A keynote fireside chat between Ritesh Arora and Anu Bharadwaj, President of Atlassian, exploring AI's transformative impact and previewing BrowserStack's upcoming AI agent technology

and Anu Bharadwaj, President of Atlassian, exploring AI's transformative impact and previewing BrowserStack's upcoming AI agent technology 'New Challenges in Software Quality Brought by GenAI and LLMs' by Federico Toledo , Co-founder and Chief Quality Officer at Abstracta

, Co-founder and Chief Quality Officer at Abstracta 'Beyond Compliance: Designing for Accessibility and Inclusive UX' by Laveena Ramchandani , Quality Engineering Manager at EasyJet

Breakpoint 2025 will feature hands-on product workshops led by the BrowserStack team. Attendees will get a first look at upcoming innovations—like AI-powered testing agents and advanced digital accessibility tools—alongside live demos, expert-led walkthroughs, and Q&A sessions to help teams get the most out of BrowserStack's platform. The program includes tracks for practitioners and managers in addition to networking opportunities.

Registration is now open and free, visit here .

About BrowserStack

BrowserStack is the world's leading software testing platform powering over two million tests every day across 19 global data centers. BrowserStack helps Amazon, NVIDIA, MongoDB, Microsoft, X, and over 50,000 customers deliver quality software at speed by moving testing to their Cloud. BrowserStack's platform provides instant access to 20,000+ real mobile devices on a highly reliable cloud infrastructure that effortlessly scales as testing needs grow. With BrowserStack, Dev and QA teams can move fast while delivering an amazing experience for every customer.

Founded in 2011, BrowserStack is a privately held company backed by Accel, Bond, and Insight Partners. For more information, visit https://www.browserstack.com.

Media Contact:

Press Relations

press@browserstack.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2490455/5273672/BrowserStack_Logo.jpg