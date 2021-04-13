Browning West Welcomes Chairman Appointment at Countryside Properties

LONDON, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Browning West, LP ("Browning West"), the second largest shareholder in Countryside Properties PLC ("Countryside" or "the Company"), with a 9.4% stake and a long-term investment horizon, today notes the appointment of John Martin as Chairman of Countryside.

Browning West is pleased that the board has executed on the search criteria that the firm defined last year, by appointing a Chairman with experience as a CEO and a track record of value creation. Browning West looks forward to working constructively with Mr. Martin.

About Browning West, LP

Browning West is an independent investment partnership based in Los Angeles, California. The partnership employs a concentrated, long-term and fundamental approach to investing and focuses primarily on investments in North America and Western Europe.

Browning West seeks to identify and invest in a limited number of high-quality businesses and to hold these investments for multiple years. Backed by a select group of leading foundations, family offices, and university endowments, Browning West's unique capital base allows it to focus on long-term value creation at its portfolio companies.

About Usman Nabi

Mr. Usman Nabi is the Founder, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Browning West. Prior to founding Browning West, he was Senior Partner at H Partners Management, LLC, a New York-based investment management firm. Mr. Nabi also held previous roles as an Analyst at Perry Capital LLC and as a Private Equity Associate at The Carlyle Group. He began his career as an Investment Banking Analyst at Lazard in the firm's Mergers & Acquisitions group.

Currently, Mr. Nabi serves on the Board of Directors of Domino's Pizza Group plc as a Non-Executive Director and a member of the Nomination Committee, where he also co-led the search processes for both the Chairman and CEO positions.

Previously, Mr. Nabi served on the Board of Directors of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, where he was Chairman of the Nominating & Governance Committee, a member of the Compensation Committee, and where he also co-led two CEO search processes. He also served as Six Flags' Executive Chairman during its emergence from bankruptcy in 2010. Additionally, Mr. Nabi served on the Board of Directors of Tempur Sealy International Inc., where he was Chairman of the CEO Search Committee, a member of the Nominating & Corporate Governance Committee, and a member of the Compensation Committee.

Mr. Nabi earned his B.A. from Harvard College and his M.B.A. from Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

