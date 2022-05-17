Brown Sugar Market is expected to grow significantly by 2027 | CAGR: 10% | UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A comprehensive overview of the Brown Sugar Market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The report has been aggregated by collecting informative data from various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the brown sugar market globally. This report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the global brown sugar market at regional and country levels. The global brown sugar market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Market Overview

The brown sugar market is growing at a significant rate and is expected to witness increasing demand in the coming years. It is mainly owing to the major factor such as the growing food and beverage industry and bakery sector owing to the augmenting popularity of bakery items in urban areas coupled with natural hygroscopic properties imparted by the presence of molasses are positively impacting the market size of brown sugar. Also, rising demand for energy drinks and fruit-based or fruit-flavored beverages is likely to remain a key driver for the brown sugar market.

Moreover, brown sugar is directly produced from cane juice or during the procedure of refining sugar. Brown sugar helps in improving blood flow and platelet creation. Brown sugar has more supplements worth such as calcium, potassium, iron, and magnesium than conventional white sugar.

COVID-19 Impact

The coronavirus pandemic was declared a public health emergency worldwide by World Health Organization (WHO). The brown sugar demand was disrupted across the countries due to the closure of the industrial and commercial sectors. The lockdown across various nations had stopped the functioning of restaurants, hotels, lounges, and bakeries which reduced the demand for brown sugar.

Moreover, patients with diabetes were at high risk of getting infected during the Pandemic. Hence, consumers were maintaining their blood sugar levels and controlling sugar intake which has also significantly impacted the market size of the brown sugar market. In addition, end-user industries such as the cosmetic industry, food, and beverage industry, bakery, and others were also negatively influenced by the Coronavirus due to the disruption in the supply chain, and the manufacturing and production process were stopped. As industries were working in a low-capacity workforce which reduce the efficiency and quantity of the product. Also, government-imposed import and export restrictions owing to the traveling ban. Hence, impacted the industry outlook.

The global brown sugar market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

By Type, the market is primarily bifurcated into:

Dark

Light

Based on type, the brown sugar market is classified into dark and light. The dark segment catered to significant demand in the brown sugar market. The expanding bakery industry worldwide is the principal consumer of brown sugar which is positively influencing the adoption of dark brown sugar. Also, dark brown sugar contains 6% molasses by weight, giving it a slightly stronger flavor.

By Form, the market is primarily bifurcated into:

Powdered

Granules

Others

Based on form, the brown sugar market is segmented into powdered, granules, and others. The powdered segment holds a considerable market share. As powdered sugar easily dissolves with butter and baking products it increases its market demand.

By Distribution Channel, the market is primarily bifurcated into:

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Convenience Store

Specialty Store

Online

Others

Based on distribution channel, the brown sugar market is classified into hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience store, specialty store, online, and others. The hypermarkets/supermarkets segment caters significant share of the brown sugar market. It is mainly owing to the easy availability of the product coupled with the availability of a wide range and variety of brown sugar that positively influences consumer choices.

By End User, the market is primarily bifurcated into:

Household

Food & Beverage Industry

Diary Industry

Others

Based on end-user, the brown sugar market is classified into household, food and beverage industry, dairy industry, and others. The food & beverages segment caters extensive share of the brown sugar market. It is mainly due to the easy incorporation of the brown sugar market into the local food and beverage industry as brown sugar and molasses have traditionally been part of the local dietary patterns.

By Application, the market is primarily bifurcated into:

Bakery and Confectionery

Beverages

Dairy

Direct Consumption

Others

Based on application, the brown sugar market is classified into bakery and confectionary, beverages, dairy, direct consumption, and others. The bakery and confectionary segment acquired an extensive share in the brown sugar market. Due to the growing fast-food industry coupled with growing demand for bakery products, western desserts and beverages are preferring brown sugar over white sugar owing to its different flavors that enhance the taste of the product.

Global Brown sugar Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America ( United States , Canada , Rest of North America )

( , , Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , UK, Spain , Italy , France , Rest of Europe )

( , UK, , , , Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , Australia , Rest of APAC)

( , , , , Rest of APAC) Rest of World

Based on the estimation, Asia Pacific holds the extensive market share owing to the growing sugar production and increasing inclination of consumers toward western food and beverage products.

The major players targeting the market include:

Sudzucker

Tate & Lyle

Imperial Sugar

Nordic Sugar A/S

C&H Sugar

American Crystal Sugar

Cargill

Domino Sugar

Taikoo

ASR Groups

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating globally. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the global brown sugar market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on market competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the global brown sugar market?

Which factors are influencing the global brown sugar market over the forecast period?

What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the global brown sugar market?

Which factors are propelling and restraining the global brown sugar market?

What are the demanding global regions of the global brown sugar market?

What will be the market size in the upcoming years?

What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by the companies?

We understand the requirement of different businesses, regions, and countries, we offer customized reports as per your requirements of business nature. Please let us know If you have any custom needs.

