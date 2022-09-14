Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Market to Register Growth at an Extraordinary CAGR of 66.2% by 2032 | DelveInsight

The bronchopulmonary dysplasia market is expected to show positive growth in the forecast period (2022–2032) due to the development of well-designed, randomized, controlled non-crossover trials with potential benefits. Moreover, the shortfall of approved therapy might provide suitable space for emerging therapies.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, bronchopulmonary dysplasia emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU5 (the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Market Report

DelveInsight estimates that the bronchopulmonary dysplasia market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 0.028 million in 2021.

in 2021. As per our analysis, the total bronchopulmonary dysplasia incident cases in the 7MM were approximately 17K in 2021.

Leading bronchopulmonary dysplasia companies such as MEDIPOST Co., Ltd., Airway Therapeutics, Oak Hill Bio Ltd, Meridigen Biotech, AyuVis Research, CHIESI Farmaceutici S.p.A., Velvio, Orphanix, Alveolus Bio Inc, Advent Therapeutics, Trimunocor, The Cell Factory BVBA, Windtree Therapeutics, and others are developing novel bronchopulmonary dysplasia drugs that can be available in the bronchopulmonary dysplasia market in the upcoming years.

The promising bronchopulmonary dysplasia therapies in the pipeline include PNEUMOSTEM, AT-100, SHP607 , UMC 119 01, AVR 48, NVP-13/-19, AB1000, Aerosolized Vitamin A, CF-MEV-132, AEROSURF, and others.

and others. To date, there is no specific cure for BPD, and the focus is on minimizing lung damage and supporting the lung to heal and grow.

Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Overview

Bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD) is a chronic respiratory disease that commonly affects low-birth-weight or premature infants who have received supplemental oxygen or have spent extended periods on a breathing machine (mechanical ventilation), such as infants with acute respiratory distress syndrome.

BPD can also occur in older infants with abnormal lung development, an antenatal infection, placental abnormalities (such as preeclampsia), or chorioamnionitis. The most common bronchopulmonary dysplasia cause for a pregnant parent to have their baby delivered prematurely include smoking, alcohol and drug use, infection, chronic health conditions, and others.

The bronchopulmonary dysplasia symptoms vary widely, and the most common symptoms include breathing problems, low levels of oxygen in the blood, and others. The clinical evaluation, degree of prematurity, and need for oxygen after a certain age are used for bronchopulmonary dysplasia diagnosis.

Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Epidemiology Segmentation

According to DelveInsight estimates, there were approximately 17K bronchopulmonary dysplasia incident cases in the 7MM in 2021.

Among the 7MM countries, the US had the highest incidence of bronchopulmonary dysplasia in 2021.

The bronchopulmonary dysplasia market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Incident cases of Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia

Weight-specific cases of Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia

Severity-specific cases of Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia

Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Treatment Market

There is no specific cure for BPD; still, the primary goal of bronchopulmonary dysplasia treatment is to prevent further lung damage and to support the infant's lungs so that they can heal and grow. Babies with BPD are frequently treated in a hospital setting and can be closely monitored. Several pharmacologic and non-pharmacologic treatment strategies have been proposed to improve survival, reduce further lung injury, and speed recovery. Infants with mild BPD may not require any special treatment other than a brief period of oxygen, and children with severe BPD may require additional bronchopulmonary dysplasia treatment.

Most infants with mild BPD only need oxygen to improve lung capacity and help them breathe, and patients with advanced disease may require oxygen for several months. Noninvasive ventilator support to mechanical ventilation with a tracheostomy are examples of respiratory therapies. These machines either provide nasal continuous positive airway pressure (NCPAP) or bi-level positive airway pressure (Bi-level PAP) (BiPAP). They assist in opening the lungs and working better if the baby's lungs are too small or weak to function normally. Noninvasive ventilation strategies and surfactant administration through thin catheters minimize volutrauma and barotrauma to the developing preterm lung.

Current therapies have increased premature infant survival rates. Still, little progress has been made in protecting their undeveloped organs from the trauma of life-saving measures at birth, such as supplemental oxygen and breathing machines. However, new areas of research are yielding novel therapeutic prospects.

Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

OHB-607/TAK-607/ SHP607 (Mecasermin Rinfabate): Takeda/Oak Hill Bio

(Mecasermin Rinfabate): Takeda/Oak Hill Bio CHF5633 : Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A.

: Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. Pneumostem: Medipost

AT-100: Airway Therapeutic

Inhaled Nitric Oxide: Mallinckrodt /AdventHealth

Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the bronchopulmonary dysplasia market are anticipated to change in the coming years. The lack of approved therapies may create an opportunity for emerging therapies such as OHB-607 to gain a significant bronchopulmonary dysplasia market share. Because of exciting new technological advances in the research field, our understanding of BPD's pathophysiology is rapidly improving, opening up new avenues for pursuing therapeutic options in the bronchopulmonary dysplasia market.

More research with clearly defined outcomes is needed to develop effective and targeted therapies that provide the best possible care. To evaluate new candidate pharmacological interventions for BPD management, existing models are being refined to better recapitulate pathological processes in affected infants.

However, some factors are hindering the growth of the bronchopulmonary dysplasia market. The undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease remain the primary aspects that strive for the bronchopulmonary dysplasia market growth. Despite significant advances in neonatal intensive care, predicting BPD in preterm babies remains difficult.

Moreover, despite the success of animal models in potential testing treatments for BPD, a lack of standardization in approaches and methods makes clinical translation difficult. Furthermore, estimating the exact number of patients suffering from BPD remains difficult due to variability in methodology and definitions of BPD. Uncertain data is a bronchopulmonary dysplasia market risk.

Scope of the Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

2019–2032 Coverage: 7MM [ The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan ]

Key Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Companies: MEDIPOST Co., Ltd., Airway Therapeutics, Oak Hill Bio Ltd, Meridigen Biotech, AyuVis Research, CHIESI Farmaceutici S.p.A., Velvio, Orphanix, Alveolus Bio Inc, Advent Therapeutics, Trimunocor, The Cell Factory BVBA, Windtree Therapeutics, and others

Key Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Therapies : PNEUMOSTEM, AT-100, SHP607 , UMC 119 01, AVR 48, NVP-13/-19, AB1000, Aerosolized Vitamin A, CF-MEV-132, AEROSURF, and others

: PNEUMOSTEM, AT-100, , UMC 119 01, AVR 48, NVP-13/-19, AB1000, Aerosolized Vitamin A, CF-MEV-132, AEROSURF, and others Therapeutic Assessment: Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia current marketed and emerging therapies

Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia current marketed and emerging therapies Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Market Dynamics: Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia market drivers and barriers

Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia market drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Market Key Insights 2. Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Market Report Introduction 3. Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Market Overview at a Glance 4. Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Treatment and Management 7. Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Emerging Drugs 10. 7MM Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Market Analysis 11. Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Market Outlook 12. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 13. KOL Views 14. Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Market Drivers 15. Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Market Barriers 16. Unmet Needs 17. SWOT Analysis 18. Appendix 19. DelveInsight Capabilities 20. Disclaimer 21. About DelveInsight

