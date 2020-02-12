Bronchitis Treatment Market to Reach US$ 4.7 Bn by 2026, High Prevalence of Air Pollution Drives Growth: Transparency Market Research

- A large patient pool driving global bronchitis treatment market to growth; the incidence of condition to increase over the period 2018 to 2026

- Sedentary lifestyle and habits such as smoking, opted by a vast segment of population, driving incidence of bronchitis on an upward curve

ALBANY, New York, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Bronchitis Treatment Market is set to grow at a 3.6%, compounded annually over the period 2018 to 2026 owing to a number of factors that mark the landscape over the coming few years.

"Increase in pollution and adoption of lifestyle choices detrimental to health such as smoking, lack of exercise, and poor diets are major factors leading to poor health in general and weak respiratory system in particular. As incidence of bronchitis increases worldwide, so would increase the demand for bronchitis treatment over the forecast period", states Transparency Market Research.

Key Findings of the Bronchitis Treatment Market Study

Chronic Bronchitis segment based on type to dominate the global bronchitis treatment market landscape over the forecast period

segment based on type to dominate the global bronchitis treatment market landscape over the forecast period Increase in development and sale of over-the-counter therapeutics to drive retail pharmacies towards a higher market share

towards a higher market share Increase in number of smokers, and people aged 60 and above to drive growth in market significantly

View Detailed Table of Contents at – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/62775

Bronchitis Treatment Market: Key Driving Factors

The global bronchitis treatment market is witnessing multiple factors driving and sustaining growth over the forecast period. As per Transparency Market Research, the market is riding the wave of ageing population worldwide, the numbers for which are pronounced in certain regions such as North America and Europe. The other factor that marks growth in demand for bronchitis treatment is increase in prevalence due to increasing pollution levels. It is important to note the following markers, which are paving way for projected market growth:

Air pollution takes 9 million deaths globally and is a major cause of COPD and other respiratory system related diseases; developing regions of the world are particularly susceptible as economic growth is often driven by industrialization, and a lack of resources to adopt technologically advanced systems for mitigating pollution leads to high levels of harmful emissions

deaths globally and is a major cause of COPD and other respiratory system related diseases; developing regions of the world are particularly susceptible as economic growth is often driven by industrialization, and a lack of resources to adopt technologically advanced systems for mitigating pollution leads to high levels of harmful emissions Globally, one in every six people would be aged 65 and above by the year 2050, leading to a large segment of population susceptible to breathing and lung related medical issues. This segment will be crucial in generating demand for bronchitis treatment over the assessment period

Explore 176 pages of top-notch research, incisive insights, and detailed country-level projections. Gain business intelligence on bronchitis treatment market by Type - Chronic Bronchitis, Acute Bronchitis; Drug Class - Antibiotics, Anti-inflammatory Drugs, Bronchodilator, Mucolytics; Distribution Channel - Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

Download a PDF Brochure of Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=62775

Key Impediments for Global Bronchitis Treatment Market Players

As per an extensive research carried out by Transparency Market Research on bronchitis treatment, the market is on an upward growth trajectory from 2018 to 2026. However, patent expiry looming over the forecast period, would be a market restraint, keeping the market from reaching its real potential for growth. However, research and development undertaken in the field will pave way for higher growth in the future. Thus, players in the market would have a keen focus on improving treatment over the forecast period.

Global Bronchitis Treatment Market: Region-wise Analysis

In 2017 , Europe and North America held a lion's share of global bronchitis treatment market and the trend will follow into the forecast period owing to a rapidly ageing population and high prevalence of bronchitis

, and held a lion's share of global bronchitis treatment market and the trend will follow into the forecast period owing to a rapidly ageing population and high prevalence of bronchitis The global bronchitis treatment market will witness Asia Pacific (APAC) region charting an impressive CAGR of 4.0% owing to increase in government expenditure towards improving healthcare sector and medical outcomes, high prevalence of disorder due to high levels of pollution, and growth in research and development

Analyze bronchitis treatment market growth in 30+ countries including US, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia, Poland, Benelux, Nordic, China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Request a sample of the study,

Competition Landscape

AstraZeneca, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Melinta Therapeutics, Sanofi Aventis, and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH among others are the key players operating in the global bronchitis treatment market landscape. These are the names that have carved out a large market share for themselves and continue to hold prominence owing to pro-activeness in the market landscape. As per Transparency Market Research, which has profiled these notable players in its market study on bronchitis treatment, players would focus on research and development over the forecast period in order to stay ahead of the curve.

Other strategy that is on the charts for players to be ahead of the competition, and improve market penetration include alliances such as collaborations and mergers. Synergistic partnerships often lead to impressive growth curves in the future.

Transparency Market Research has segmented the bronchitis treatment market based on type, drug class, distribution channel, and region.

By Type:

Chronic Bronchitis

Acute Bronchitis

By Drug Class:

Antibiotics

Anti-inflammatory Drugs

Bronchodilator

Mucolytics

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Pharmaceuticals industry:

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Treatment Market - The chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatment market is projected to be valued at ~US$ 26.2 billion in the year 2027. The high prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and the need for improved treatment options are catalyzing market growth

Over-the-Counter Drugs Market - Factors that drive the over-the-counter drugs market are changes in cultural attitudes regarding self-medications required for minor health problems, convenience of direct purchase, affordability of over-the-counter drugs, high adoption and acceptance in developing markets, savings enabled by the usage of over the counter drugs, and innovations and developments in drugs.

Bronchodilators Market - According to the report, the global bronchodilators market is majorly driven by an increasing focus on the development of monoclonal antibody therapy. Monoclonal antibody therapy is increasingly being used for the treatment of diseases such as tumour, which in turn has inspired market players to double their efforts and focus on the development of monoclonal antibody therapy.

Asthma Treatment Market - The global asthma treatment market will rise from a value of ~US$ 25.6 Bn in 2019 to ~US$ 30.5 Bn by 2027, and it is anticipated that an increase in the number of FDA-approved products in parallel to the increasing awareness among asthma patients regarding quality care will drive the steady odyssey of the market.

Asthma Monitoring Devices Market - Charting a decent CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) between 2013 and 2019, the global cosmetic surgery and services market is set to see an increase in its market worth. Besides, it will witness a whole lot of interesting opportunities arising in the market landscape over the forecast period.

Gain access to Market Ngage, an AI-powered, real-time business intelligence that goes beyond the archaic research solutions to solve the complex strategy challenges that organizations face today. With over 15,000+ global and country-wise reports across 50,000+ application areas, Market Ngage is your tool for research on-the-go. From tracking new investment avenues to keeping a track of your competitor's moves, Market Ngage provides you with all the essential information to up your strategic game. Power your business with Market Ngage's actionable insights and remove the guesswork in making colossal decisions.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision."

Contact:

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research