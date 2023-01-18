Bromine Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 4.83 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 5.13% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Bromine Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, "Bromine Market" By Derivative (Organo Bromine, Clear Brine Fluids, Hydrogen Bromide), By Application (Flame Retardants, Oil & Gas Drilling, PTA Synthesis, Water Treatment), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Bromine Market size was valued at USD 3.20 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 4.83 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.13% from 2023 to 2030.

Global Bromine Market Overview

Bromine is a chemical compound that has properties that are similar to those of chlorine and iodine. It is a dark red fuming toxic liquid with an unpleasant odour. Bromine is a naturally occurring element that is highly reactive in nature. It is the third member of the halogen group and can be found in salts found in seawater, brines, and underground wells. Bromine is primarily used to purify or disinfect water. It is a colourless, soluble, crystalline mineral halide salt derived from brine pools.

The growing demand for plastic in the automotive sector is expected to drive bromine market growth. Because of growing environmental concerns, the automotive industry is replacing metal with plastic to produce lightweight vehicles, which is expected to drive market growth.

Furthermore, plastic is in high demand from electronic manufacturers for applications such as switches, wire & cables, connectors, and printed circuit boards (PCBs). Furthermore, rising demand for disinfectants and biocides is driving bromine market growth.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The "Global Bromine Market" is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The "Global Bromine Market" study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Albemarle Corporation, Israel Chemicals Ltd., Tata Chemicals Limited, Tosoh Corporation, LANXESS Corporation, TETRA Technologies, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Perekop Bromine, Hindustan Salts Limited, and Gulf Resources Inc.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Bromine Market into Derivative, Application, and Geography.

Bromine Market, by Derivative

Organo Bromine



Clear Brine Fluids



Hydrogen Bromide

Bromine Market, by Application

Flame Retardants



Oil & Gas Drilling



PTA Synthesis



Water Treatment



Others

Bromine Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

