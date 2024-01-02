Broadway Licensing Global Announces Talented New Hires to Spearhead Recently Opened London Office

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following their recent expansion to the United Kingdom in October 2023, Broadway Licensing Global, a worldwide leader in theatrical licensing and distribution, announces two talented new hires who will spearhead the brand's recently opened London office. Selection of the team members follows an exhaustive and competitive search, marking another step forward in the brand's journey to expand its presence across the UK and European theater landscape.

The Broadway Licensing Global UK office, located on Great Newport Street, London. (Credit: Robert Evans / Alamy Stock Photo)

Appointed as Director of Licensing UK and Europe is James Cawood, whose experience has helped to shape international licensing for more than a decade. Prior to joining BLG, Cawood served as Managing Director of the Plays Division at Musical Theatre International Europe/Josef Weinberger Ltd. Throughout his career, Cawood has led initiatives for the management, expansion, and commercial advancement of an extensive theatrical catalogue, and possesses diverse experience in creative, technology, and sales sectors, having worked as a recruiting and business consultant for various UK and European firms.

Building upon more than a decade of experience working with international brands such as Redbull, the British Broadcasting Corporation, and more, BLG has appointed Shay Virk to fill the brand's role as its Manager of Marketing. In addition to efforts building marquee brands, Virk brings International Events and International People Management expertise to BLG, with experience working across the globe in Asia, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, the UK, and the United States.

"We are thrilled to expand our team with key leaders to ensure the successful rise of BLG in one of the most critical markets in the world," says Sean Cercone, Founder and CEO of BLG. "The opening of our London office is a continuation of our mission of making everyone a theatre person and we are looking forward to what is to come as James and Shay lead the charge so that every UK and European theatre has full access to our extensive catalogue of more than 8,000 plays and musicals."

Founded in 2017, BLG is now the fastest-growing catalogue for live stage plays and musicals globally and is now the home for amateur licensing rights to the global phenomenon, Harry Potter and The Cursed Child. "The unique focus of our team is to exhibit active, best in-class representation and distribution of our brand's ever-growing collection of titles," concludes Cercone, "to both guarantee increased return for our authors and underlying rights holders, and to ensure all levels of live stage entertainment, from educational to professional theatres, are producing box office winners."

For more information visit: https://broadwaylicensing.co.uk/

Broadway Licensing Global and its family of imprints (Dramatists Play Service, Playscripts, and Stage Rights) is the global leader in theatrical licensing and distribution. Representing an astonishing 40 Tony Awards® and 49 Pulitzer Prize-winning iconic works, BLG titles epitomize the greatest collection of authors, composers, lyricists, and underlying rights holders across the globe, including Arthur Miller, Tennessee Williams, Lynn Nottage, Alan Menken, Stephen King, Elvis, the Bee-Gees, the Beatles, and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.

