Broadridge Acquires Signal, Accelerating Global Digital Communications Expansion

Acquisition expands digital capabilities and market expertise in the UK and Europe, adding to Broadridge's industry leading financial communications solutions

LONDON and NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Fintech leader Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), today announced that it has acquired Signal, a leader in transforming customer communications for financial services and social sector firms in the UK.

"This is an important step toward globalizing Broadridge's digital communications solutions to better serve our clients with operations outside North America," said Mike Sleightholme, President of Broadridge International. "The combination of Signal's digital-first communications and strong relationships with UK financial services firms along with our proven scale and regulatory domain expertise transforms our ability to serve our global clients and extend our footprint in Europe."

Signal provides a full suite of design, technology and consulting services that support omni-channel communications for financial services and other firms. Its proprietary technology and deep digital expertise help clients power their shift from legacy print to drive digitization and enhance client engagement. Signal provides an integrated shared service model to support in-house teams alongside specialist managed services, including fully outsourced print production.

"Growing expectations from both customers and regulators are driving the need to modernise and digitise the customer and investor experience," said Barney Hosey, CEO of Signal. "Broadridge is a trusted and transformative partner to clients who shares our commitment to innovation. Its focus on providing a more holistic global customer communications experience, while delivering greater value to clients means we are very much aligned. The leadership team and I are delighted to be joining Broadridge and enabling the expansion of its global capabilities to serve customers and investors around the world."

Serving nearly every major financial institution in North America and many globally, Broadridge processes billions of critical communications annually. To meet rising regulated communication and compliance requirements efficiently and securely, Broadridge leverages technology and deep regulatory expertise across global jurisdictions to ensure clients maintain compliance as rules evolve. Broadridge's communications and customer engagement platform delivers personalized, compelling digital and print experiences to attract, onboard, engage, and retain customers across industries including financial services, healthcare, utilities, telecom, and insurance.

The transaction is not expected to have a material impact on Broadridge's financial results.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR) is a global technology leader with trusted expertise and transformative technology, helping clients and the financial services industry operate, innovate, and grow. We power investing, governance, and communications for our clients – driving operational resiliency, elevating business performance, and transforming investor experiences.

Our technology and operations platforms process and generate over 7 billion communications annually and underpin the daily average trading of over $15 trillion in equities, fixed income, and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 15,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about us, please visit www.broadridge.com

About Signal

Signal Agency Limited is a UK customer communications specialist trusted by leading enterprises in the banking, insurance and social sectors to accelerate digital transformation.

Combining strategic advisory and consulting with its proprietary technology platform, Signal provides a modern customer-led approach to omnichannel communication management that enables faster, more efficient, and more engaging customer interactions.

For more information about Signal, please visit www.signal.co.uk

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and other written or oral statements made from time to time by representatives of Broadridge may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In particular, information about the impact of the acquisition of Signal are forward-looking statements.

These statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed. These risks and uncertainties include those risk factors described and discussed in Part I, "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2024 (the "2024 Annual Report"), as they may be updated in any future reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to the factors discussed in the 2025 Annual Report.

There may be other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements. We can give no assurances that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if any of them do, what impact they will have on our results of operations and financial condition.

Broadridge disclaims any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, other than as required by law.

